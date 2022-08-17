Oral Health: 8 Superfoods That Help Cure Bad Breath

Green tea and other herbal teas might help reduce bad breath

Oral health is essential to ensure the good and long life of our teeth. Poor oral health can cause various other health issues. Bad breath is a common condition. Bad breath may be due to a lack of hygiene or a symptom of other prolonged oral diseases.

Our lifestyle plays an integral role in our oral health. What we eat can worsen or improve bad breath. Many foods have been proven to cure bad breath. Superfoods in particular belong to an elite group of foods. They achieve their name due to their many benefits and high-nutritive value. In this article, we discuss the best superfoods for you if you have bad breath.

Best superfoods if you have bad breath:

1. Yogurt

Yogurt is a great superfood to include in your diet since it combats bad breath in a number of different ways. Yogurt and other dairy products are extremely rich in vitamin D, which slows the development of germs in the body. O ur stomach will also be content if we eat probiotic yogurt with good bacteria.

2. Basil

Research has revealed that the natural molecules in basil called polyphenols are effective at treating foul breath. Chlorophyll is abundant in basil as well. Chlorophyll may be found in leafy green vegetables or as a supplement. Although it doesn't completely get rid of foul breath, chlorophyll does assist to cover it up.

3. Green tea

Although tea isn't strictly food, its odour-suppressing qualities just must be disregarded. Black and green tea both have antibacterial antioxidants. Polyphenols found in tea reduce the sulphur compounds that cause foul breath.

4. Citrus fruits

Vitamin C is widely recognised for its healing properties, and our mouth is no exception. Citrus fruits, melons, and other vitamin C-rich foods help prevent gingivitis, which can cause halitosis, as well as other dental health problems.

5. Ginger

A substance found in ginger called 6-gingerol activates a salivary enzyme that aids in the breakdown of sulphur compounds in the mouth. Consider mixing warm water, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and crushed ginger for a quick mouthwash at home. Both fresh and processed ginger is useful. However, fresh ginger is preferable. One half-inch chunk is more than enough to chew on.

6. Parsley

One of the most well-known remedies for foul breath is parsley. The oils in it are what work. Similarly, cinnamon and spearmint can be used to cover up unpleasant breath. Other herbs and spices that are effective for the same purpose include cardamom, tarragon, eucalyptus, rosemary, and coriander or cilantro.

7. Cherries

Like other fruits, cherries prevent odours that lead to poor breath, but they also have an additional advantage. Cherry chemicals get rid of methyl mercaptan. Cherries eliminate the rotting cabbage flavour that methyl mercaptan causes in the tongue, leaving it feeling fresh. They include a lot of fibre and vitamin C as well.

8. Dark chocolate

Due to its low sugar content, dark chocolate consumption reduces oral germs and prevents plaque buildup. By strengthening enamel, the substance CBH has been shown to prevent tooth decay. Cacao naturally contains CBH, however when it is processed to make chocolate, the concentration decreases.

In conclusion, various factors influence our oral health and bad breath. Hence, it is necessary to understand the cause of our bad breath. Besides these foods, we also encourage you to follow a proper oral hygiene routine. Brushing twice a day, flossing, using mouthwash, etc. are a few of the ways through which you can manage and cure bad breath.

