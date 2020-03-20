World Oral Health Day 2020: Dentist Shares Tips To Deal With Tooth Sensitivity You Can Follow Daily

Highlights Visit a dentist to understand the cause of tooth sensitivity

World Oral Health Day 2020 is observed on March 20 across the world. Taking a spoonful of your favourite ice cream or your morning cup of coffee or tea are some of the things that you would not compromise at any cost. But what if you feel certain conditions on your teeth that is going to ruin your entire experience. On World Oral Health Day, let's takes a sneak peek on tooth sensitivity and what you can do to deal with it. Most people suffering from tooth sensitivity/ root sensitivity choose to ignore the symptoms. Tooth sensitivity symptoms can range from slight discomfort to severe pain. But why give up your life's simple delights when you can lead a sensitivity-free life by just changing some daily oral care habits?

Tooth sensitivity is a common dental problem that can develop over time, as a result of wearing of the enamel and recession of the gums. It begins to develop when the softer, inner part of the tooth called dentine gets exposed to certain stimuli. Dentine lies under the enamel and the gums. Once the dentine is exposed, external triggers (such as a cold drink or ice cream, even hot foods, sweet desserts and sour intake) can stimulate the nerves inside the tooth/ root, resulting in the characteristic short, sharp spikes of tooth sensitivity.

With so much stress and anxiety built up around tooth sensitivity, one can always come across several myths about it. Sometimes we choose to believe these myths rather than find out the truth.

Tips to tackle tooth sensitivity:

1. First and foremost, visit a dentist to understand the cause of tooth sensitivity and ensure there are no underlying oral care concerns

2. Changing your toothpaste to a specially formulated desensitizing toothpaste will offer immediate relief to sensitivity

3. Change your brushing habits. If you're not using a soft toothbrush and if you're scrubbing your teeth vigorously, you might worsen the condition. Hard brushing can wear away the enamel, increasing the sensitivity in your teeth.

4. Keep a check on acidic food and drinks as they might wear the enamel of your teeth. Limit the consumption of these foods and drinks, and try to brush about 20 minutes after eating them (not earlier, or the brushing may hurt your enamel further). Avoid foods like ice cream, sodas, red wine, juices, candies, coffee, fruits, yogurts, and even pickled foods if you have sensitive teeth.

5. Sensitivity caused due to teeth whitening treatments can be overcome by the usage of selective desensitising toothpaste.

Now that you are aware of the myths and tips to take care of them, why not spend a little time and effort to take care of them? Happy World Oral Health Day everyone!

(Dr Ajay Kakar is BDS, MDS - Periodontology and Oral Implantology. He practices at Le Visage Dental Clinic (Chembur) and Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital (Powai) Mumbai)

