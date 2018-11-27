Healing Secrets: Honey Can Be Used For Sensitive Teeth And Toothache

Picture this: you dig into a bite of your favourite ice-cream and suddenly feel that unpleasant tingling sensation. Miserable, isn't it? Well, that's how sensitive teeth can be. While there are various medicinal remedies suggested by dentists, there are certain kitchen ingredients that help relieve this uncomfortable sensation of sensitivity. Some of these ingredients may include cloves, coconut oil, onion, garlic, yogurt, salt water etc. Of all these amazingly effective home remedies, honey makes an even better solution for your sensitive pearly whites. Let's see what makes honey the wonder elixir for conditions like sensitive teeth or toothache.

(Also Read: Reasons Why You Should Never Cook Honey)

Causes of sensitive teeth

Sometimes sensitive teeth come from brushing with hard bristled toothbrush or brushing too roughly. Over time, the protective layer of your teeth, which is called enamel, starts to wear off, exposing canals that lead to your dental nerves causing sensitivity.

If the pathways to your nerves are exposed, acidic foods like sauce, lemon, grapes, kiwi, and even pickles can cause pain.

Grinding your teeth often can also lead to sensitive teeth. The dentin or middle layer of the tooth wears off, further exposing your dental nerves causing sensitivity.

Don't use mouthwash excessively as they contain alcohol and other chemicals that can make your teeth more sensitive.

Gum diseases can easily cause teeth sensitivity.

A chipped or cracked tooth can cause pain that goes beyond sensitivity.

Bacteria in your teeth wreak havoc, leading to inflammation or even gum disease, which further causes sensitivity.

How does honey help in relieving tooth sensitivity?

Honey is known to have various antibacterial properties that help inhibit the growth of bacteria in your mouth. Moreover, it has hydrogen peroxide that acts as an antiseptic for the pain caused by the sensitivity. It also acts as a barrier, contributing to the preventing of infections in the mouth. According to the findings by the University of Waikato, New Zealand, honey not only stops the growth of the dental plaque bacteria, but it also reduces the amount of acid produced, which stops the bacteria from producing dextran that is a component of dental plaque.

How to use honey to fight toothache and sensitivity

One of the best ways to combat sensitivity and toothache is to mix together one teaspoon of ground cinnamon and five teaspoons of honey. Rub a small amount of the mixture directly onto your affected tooth. Repeat this two to three times every day until the pain goes away. Consult a doctor to ensure that you are not doing it the wrong way.

(Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Honey And Cinnamon)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.