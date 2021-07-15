Perform These Easy Exercises To Counter The Side Effects Of Slouching

Poor posture can lead to back-related problems and several other health issues

Highlights Poor posture can harm your neck shoulders, back and more

Simple exercises can help counter the side effects of poor posture

Correcting you posture will also help prevent back related issues

Remember when you were younger, how adults would always ask you to sit up straight? Whether it was at home or school, from parents to teachers, they always warned you against slouching. And that warning was for a good reason. Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, along with physiotherapist Dr Hemakshi Basu, explains the ill effects of slouching through a series of videos on Instagram. Slouching is when your shoulders, your upper back, or thoracic spine and lower back are all rounded, and your head is almost hanging outside your body. In the videos, Yasmin demonstrates 5 easy exercises for better spinal health.

Try these exercise to fight against the side effects of slouching

Yasmin shared the videos along with the caption, “Stop slouching. Stand up straight. How many times have you heard someone say that?”

The duo demonstrated these exercises demonstrated in the videos:

1) Thoracic rotation for upper back mobility

Start by sitting up straight on a chair or stool. Fold your hands together under your chin, ensure they are in line with your chin and nose. Move all together with your upper body to the left and to the right. Do not move your neck beyond your line of fingers as that can damage your neck. Move your complete upper body in line. Do not lift your hips as you move, keep them grounded and fixed. Repeat this exercise 6 times.

Also read: Exercise For Back Pain: Fitness Expert Shares Back Strengthening Exercise Routine

2) Thoracic rotation

Start by clasping your hands behind your head and let your head lean heavily on your hands. Keep your elbows open and take a deep breath. Rotate to the right and then rotate to the left. Avoid shrugging your shoulders and keep the opposite hip grounded. Repeat this exercise 6 times.

3) The dart

Start by lying down on your stomach on a mat. Take a roll and place it under your forehead and place your palms flat on the ground. Imagine a plum under your chin and neck and lift your arms above the ground for 10 seconds and repeat. Do not retract your shoulders. Repeat this exercise 6 times.

4) Reverse wall V slides

Stand up straight with your back against a wall. Bring your feet ahead and soften your knee and relax your shoulders. Raise your hands up in a V posture and slowly lift your arms up with your wrist, arms, and shoulders connected to the wall. Do not do this exercise if you have a shoulder injury or do it with extreme caution.

Also read: Want To Strengthen Your Back? Perform These 3 Easy Stretches Every Day

5) Supine V slides

Lie down on your back on a mat. Keep your knees bent so your back is relaxed and place a rolled towel under your neck to support your neck. Raise your arms in a W position and slide them up gently up and down. Slide them only as much as you can. Do not lift arms off the floor. Ensure you do not lift your chest up off the floor.

Also read: 4 Simple Exercises To Relieve Back Pain Almost Instantly

Even though for years we have been told that upright posture means freedom from back pain, take it easy when you perform these exercises. Progress towards your goal without hurting yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.