Avoid These 6 Foods For A Healthy Gut

Poor gut health is associated with several issues. The gut microbiome consists of microorganisms living in your intestine. Some of these microorganisms are harmful while others are extremely beneficial for your overall health. For a healthy gut, it is essential to maintain a healthy balance between the good and the bad bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut helps support your immune system, digestive health, mental health, cardiovascular system, hormones, weight and much more. However, some unhealthy habits can interrupt the functioning of your gut and cause unpleasant symptoms. To help you maintain a healthy gut, here we've a list of foods that are your gut's biggest enemy.

Worst foods for your gut

1. Fried foods

Fried foods can trigger gut-related issues and are hard to digest. Consuming fried foods can damage healthy gut bacteria.

2. Caffeine

Caffeine should be consumed in moderation. Overconsumption can affect your heart health and cause digestive issues such as heartburn, indigestion and acid reflux.

3. Highly processed foods

It can be very convenient to have ready-to-eat meals. However, your gut health pays the price. Such foods are loaded with sweeteners, preservatives, artificial flavours and many other components that are harmful to your gut.

4. Artificial sweeteners

From candies to soft drinks, artificial sweeteners are present in numerous products. Artificial sweeteners can disrupt your gut microbiome and contribute to several other health issues.

5. Red meat

Regular consumption of red meat can cause indigestion. It also triggers the development of gut bacteria that may clog arteries and increase the risk of heart disease. Therefore, it is wise to rely on lean protein sources.

6. Alcohol

Too much consumption of alcohol can disrupt the balance of bacteria in the gut. It can also help bad bacteria to grow. Therefore, remember moderation is the key.

How to maintain a healthy gut

Here are some simple tips:

Eat more probiotics such as yogurt, kimchi and other fermented foods.

You should also focus on prebiotic foods such as garlic, oats, bananas, legumes and more.

It is also crucial to stay physically active for a healthy gut.

Ensure good quality and quantity of sleep.

Stress management also plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health.

Make these simple diet and lifestyle modifications for a healthy, happy gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.