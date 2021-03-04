Are You An Active Couch Potato? Here’s What You Should Do About It

Not moving enough throughout the day increases the risk of several diseases

Highlights Prolonged sitting can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease

Take a small break after every 30 minutes of continuous sitting

Exercise for at least 30 minutes each day to stay fit

Do you sit for long hours? A sedentary lifestyle is harmful to your health in more ways than one. According to WHO, a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of chronic conditions including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, hypertension and more. It can also affect your mental health and increase the risk of depression and anxiety. Not moving enough also leads to weight gain which is also a risk factor for several diseases. It is often advised to maintain optimum levels of physical activity throughout the day. One of the common misconceptions is that if you are working out every morning is enough to counter the side effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Someone following this routine is know as an active couch potato. Keep reading to know all about this.

Active couch potato: Know meaning and much more!

An active couch potato is a term used for those who hit the gym or exercise daily but spend maximum of the other wake hours sitting. Sitting for long hours is associated with several health issues including a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. You might also experience poor mood due to prolonged sitting. It can also become difficult to regulate your blood pressure when you are an active couch potato. For effective weight loss too, staying physically active is crucial.

Staying physically active throughout the day is essential to stay fit

Photo Credit: iStock

Nutritionist and fitness expert Munmun Ganeriwal says in one of the recent IGTVs, "Most of us are seated throughout the day. Even if you are working out each morning and get back to a sedentary lifestyle for the rest of the day. It will not help you prevent the side effects of prolonged sitting."

"Current studies have highlighted that if you are sitting throughout the day or not moving enough, it is not good for your health even if you are exercising. As an active couch potato, you will end up having all the health risk linked with an inactive lifestyle, including the risk of diseases and weight gain," she adds.

You might gain weight as a result of prolonged sitting

Photo Credit: iStock

How to prevent the side-effects?

She further adds that moving throughout the day is necessary along with daily exercise. You should not sit for long hours in a place. You need to follow a mindful routine. For every 30 minutes of sitting, you should take a moving break. You can go for a small walk or stretch for at least two minutes.

So, have you been sitting for too long? Go, take a break!

(Munmun Ganeriwal is a Nutritionist, Fitness Expert and Yoga Teacher at Mumbai)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.