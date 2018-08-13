Anant Bajaj Dies At 41 Due To Sudden Cardiac Arrest: What Causes It? Can It Be Prevented?

Anant Bajaj was only 41 when he succumbed to sudden cardiac arrest

Highlights Anant Bajaj passed away because of sudden heart attack Cardiac arrests are common in people between 55 to 64 years of age Anant Bajaj was 41 when he passed away

In one of the most shocking news of recent times, Anant Bajaj - managing director of Bajaj Electricals, passed away because of a sudden heart attack. Coronary heart disease is common in people above the age of 40. Anant Bajaj was 41 years old. But even younger people can be affected. People suffering from heart disease at the age of 40 to 45 have been defined as "young" patients with heart disease, or acute heart attack. According to the Framingham Heart Study, incidence of heart attack over 10 years was 12.9/1000 in men 30 to 34 years old and 5.2/1000 in women 35 to 44 years old.

Cardiac arrests are common in people who have heart disease in family history

Photo Credit: iStock

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood in the body because of problem with electrical signals in your heart. When your heart stops pumping blood, your brains becomes starved of oxygen. It makes you fall unconscious and you stop breathing.

Also read: What Is The Difference Between A Panic Attack And Heart Attack?

The Farmingham Heart Study states that incidence of heart attack is 8 to 9 times greater in mean and women aged between 55 to 64 years of age.

Common causes of cardiac arrest

Ventricular fibrillation (VF) or abnormal heart rhythm is one of the most common causes of cardiac arrest. VF occurs when electrical activity of heart becomes chaotic, making the heart stop pumping. It begins to fibrillate or quiver instead in case of ventricular fibrillation.

Other causes of cardiac arrest related to heart disease include cardiomyopathy or inherited heart conditions, coronary heart diseases, heart valve diseases, congenital heart disease, inflammation of heart muscles or heart disorders such as abnormal heart rhythms. Drug overdose, drowning, severe haemorrhage which makes you lose large amount of blood and electrocution can cause cardiac arrest.

Smoking can increase risks of heart attack

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Wish To Keep Your Brain Healthy? Take Care Of Your Heart First

Advertisement

Incidence of younger heart patients is mostly because of family history of premature heart disease. Smoking is another common and modifiable risk factor of cardiac arrests in young patients like Anant Bajaj.

Clinical presentation of heart disease in younger patients is different from the one that occurs in older patients. Young cardiac arrest patients do not experience chest pain. Younger heart patients such as Anant Bajaj have higher incidence of normal coronary arteries, single vessel blockage and mild luminal irregularities, as compared to older heart patients.

Young heart patients are less likely to experience chest in case of heart attack

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Apart From Heart Problems, Know 5 Other Conditions Which Can Cause Chest Pain

It is said that in case you can walk 500 metres within 6 minutes, you do not have any underlying heart disease. For people with heart disease, it is important to engage in some kind of physical activity in order to keep their heart healthy. Also, eat only healthy food and avoid food which can contribute to increased cholesterol and blood pressure to keep your heart health and prevent cardiac arrest.