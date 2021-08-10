Amaranth: Know How You Can Add This Wonder Food To Your Diet

Amaranth can be used to prepare a healthy and filling breakfast

Highlights Amarnath is gluten-free, protein-rich grain

You can use it to prepare breakfast or a tasty evening snack

Amarnath can be used to prepare a salad or pancakes

Amaranth is highly nutritious. It is power-packed with manganese, magnesium, phosphorus and iron. Being an excellent source of fibre and protein, amaranth helps in weight loss as it can keep you full for longer and boost digestion. In a recent video on Instagram, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some ways to incorporate amaranth, which she calls "the wonder food" in their everyday diet. In the video, she listed out the nutritional value of amaranth, saying, "Amaranth is a power-house of nutrition. It is packed with protein, antioxidants, iron, vitamins A, B, and C as well as calcium."

Amaranth health benefits: Know ways to add this nutritious food to diet

Amaranth is a genus of short-lived perennial plants. It's cultivated as a leafy vegetable as well as an ornamental plant. In India, it is also known as rajgira. It has been a staple in various parts of the world for centuries. However, it is only in recent times that it has gained in popularity for its innumerable health benefits.

In the video, Nmami listed 4 ways through which amaranth could be included in your diet.

1) Amaranth Porridge: This dish prepared in the morning makes a healthy and filling breakfast. Add in some vegetables to boost the nutrition levels.

2) Amaranth Cutlets: This is a tasty and healthy snack to have along with your tea or coffee. Air fry the cutlets instead of deep-frying them in oil.

3) Amaranth Pancakes: According to Nmami, pancakes made using amaranth flour batter are a healthy option for kids, particularly to curb their cravings.

4) Amaranth Salad: A nutrient-packed salad made with nuts like walnuts, almonds, and plenty of vegetables and amaranth, it's the best way to curb hunger pangs.

Watch the video here:

Adding amaranth to diet can provide you many benefits. It may help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels and lower inflammation. High fibre ad protein content of this winder food can keep you full for longer and reduce appetite, resulting in weight loss. Amaranth is also naturally gluten-free.

Monsoon is the time of the year when we must take additional care of our health and strengthen our immunity. Along with ensuring we eat immunity-boosting food, it is also important to avoid eating certain types of food. In a post shared previously, Nmami detailed 5 important nutrition mistakes to avoid making during the rainy season to ensure good health.

The most important type of food to avoid during the monsoon is oily fried food as well as eating raw and uncooked seafood, says Nmami. Read more about what else you need to avoid during this season here.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.