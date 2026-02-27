Alarming Gap: India's Young Adults Rank 60th In Global Mental Health Study

India's youth are confronting a significant mental health challenge, according to the Global Mind Health 2025 report, a comprehensive international study that assessed mental well-being across 84 countries. Young adults aged 18 to 34 in India scored just 33 on the Mind Health Quotient (MHQ), placing them 60th globally and pointing to deeper issues than temporary stress or pandemic aftereffects. In stark contrast, older adults (55 and above) scored 96 on the MHQ and ranked 49th, underscoring a pronounced intergenerational divide in mental functioning. The MHQ is designed to measure a wide range of capacities, cognitive, emotional, social and physical, that influence an individual's ability to navigate life, work and relationships.

Experts argue that this concerning trend among Indian youth highlights more than increased anxiety or depression diagnoses; it reflects a decline in fundamental mental health attributes such as emotional regulation, focus, resilience and social connectedness. With lifestyle changes, early introduction to screens, dietary factors and weakening family support structures contributing to this shift, the findings raise urgent public health questions for policy makers, educators and families alike.

Understanding the Mind Health Quotient (MHQ)

The Mind Health Quotient (MHQ) is a composite metric that aggregates individual responses across 47 cognitive, emotional, social and physical indicators. It goes beyond clinical diagnoses to assess how well people function in everyday life, including emotional regulation, attention, social relationships and stress recovery, all essential for productivity and life satisfaction.

Also Read: 60% Mental Health Disorders In India Diagnosed In Young Adults Below 35: Experts

Sharp Intergenerational Differences

In India, the MHQ score for young adults stands at 33, well below the adult norm and global averages. By comparison, older adults (55+) in India scored 96, closer to expected functional norms and higher in global ranking. This dramatic gap suggests a structural, multi-year generational shift rather than a short-lived outcome of recent life events.

Globally, similar trends have been observed, with younger generations in many countries reporting lower mental health metrics compared to their elders. Researchers note that the decline is not limited to anxiety or depression but represents a broader reduction in core mental capacities crucial for daily functioning.

Key Drivers Identified in the Report

The study points to several behavioural and lifestyle factors shaping mental health outcomes:

Family Bonds: Social and familial connectedness is a protective factor for mental well-being. In India, 64% of young adults reported feeling close to family compared with 78% of older adults, suggesting weakened social support.

Social and familial connectedness is a protective factor for mental well-being. In India, 64% of young adults reported feeling close to family compared with 78% of older adults, suggesting weakened social support. Diet and Nutrition: High consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), at 44 % among Indian young adults, has been linked in research to adverse effects on brain health, including mood disorders and cognitive impairment.

High consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), at 44 % among Indian young adults, has been linked in research to adverse effects on brain health, including mood disorders and cognitive impairment. Early Smartphone Exposure: The average age of first smartphone use in India is 16.5 years, with younger cohorts likely beginning even earlier, and early screen exposure has been associated with reduced attention spans, sleep disturbances and emotional dysregulation.

The average age of first smartphone use in India is 16.5 years, with younger cohorts likely beginning even earlier, and early screen exposure has been associated with reduced attention spans, sleep disturbances and emotional dysregulation. Lifestyle Pressures: Contemporary life demands, academic stress, economic uncertainty and societal expectations, further strain mental resilience among young people.

Also Read: New Mental Health Policy Set To Manage Rising Stress Among Students: IIT Roorkee

Broader Public Health Context in India

Mental health disorders have long represented a significant health burden in India. According to the National Mental Health Survey, a substantial proportion of the population lives with depression, anxiety and other mental disorders, and treatment gaps remain large due to stigma, lack of resources and limited access to care.

The Global Mind Health 2025 report paints a concerning picture for India's younger generation, one where mental well-being is lagging significantly behind that of older adults and many global peers. This trend threatens not only individual quality of life but also national productivity and social cohesion. With lifestyle factors, early digital exposure and dietary patterns influencing outcomes, it's clear that addressing mental health among India's youth requires a multi-pronged approach: enhanced support systems, public awareness, healthier lifestyles and improved mental health services. Proactive interventions now could prevent a deeper mental health crisis in years to come.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.