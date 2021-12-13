Air Pollution May Lead To These Health Problems In Children

Air pollution can lead to health issues in kids

Air pollution has heightened several lifestyle diseases among city-dwellers. With winter setting in, air pollution poses a greater threat to human health. The most affected are children. Their immune systems aren't fully developed and to top it the pollution ends up tampering with the holistic and healthy development of immunity. In children, their lungs too are still developing and particulate matter or poisonous gases often cause harm to the proper growth of the respiratory system. Common health problems seen among children due to air pollution include both upper and lower respiratory tract symptoms. Some health problems are listed below:

1. Air pollution may restrict the proper growth of lungs in children. The development of alveoli or air sacs inside the lungs gets adversely affected.

2. Dry cough, wheezing and breathlessness are a few symptoms that occur because of prolonged exposure to air pollution.

3. Early symptoms may later result in obstructive and restrictive type lung function defects in adulthood.

4. Cardiovascular diseases are becoming more prevalent among children in air pollution-prone urban areas.

5. Cystic fibrosis is yet another growing disorder being noticed among children who are inhaling polluted air. While the disease is genetic in nature, it gets aggravated when children breathe in polluted air.

6. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can also deteriorate children's mental growth.

7. Studies have found that air pollution can also cause vitamin D deficiency among children.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.