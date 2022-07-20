ADHD: 4 Yoga Asanas For People With ADHD

Cobra pose can help calm the mind and reduce ADHD symptoms

ADHD refers to Attention-Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder. This disorder causes a loss of focus and attention. It may also increase one's energy levels and might make one restless.ADHD can hinder one's abilities to perform daily functions and might affect productivity at work and interpersonal relationships.

There are various medications, dietary suggestions, and lifestyle changes that have been proven to help. Besides these alterations, exercising has also been proven to improve one's symptoms of ADHD. Yoga is one of the most effective workout regimes when it comes to mental disorders.

Yoga promotes mindfulness, increases focus, and helps calm the mind, among many other benefits. Yoga has been proven helpful in improving ADHD symptoms. In this article, we discuss some easy-to-perform yoga asanas that can improve ADHD symptoms.

4 Yoga asanas that reduce ADHD symptoms:

1. Cobra pose (modified) aka Bhujangasana

Lie on the ground facing the floor

Now, place your hands forward and live your upper body

At this point, the body parts touching the ground should be your lower body and palms

You are encouraged to look toward the sky

Stretch this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat 4-5 times

2. Cat-cow pose aka Bitilasana Marjaryasana

Get on your knees and hands (How you would imitate a four-legged animal)

Lift your back upwards, forming a mountain-like structure

While you do that, make sure you push your face inwards, looking at your own torso

Now, push your back inwards, forming a 'U' position with your back

While you do that, look towards the ceiling

Repeat mountain motion with face inwards and then ‘U' structure with face upwards for a minute

Do not speed up, In fact, you are advised to switch positions slowly and gradually

3. Downward-facing dog aka Adho Mukha Shvanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

4. Tree pose aka Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

In conclusion, certain yoga asanas can help increase your focus. Along with this, these asanas may reduce hyperactivity. These asanas may improve your productivity at work. However, it is always encouraged to consult a doctor. These asanas may pose helpful along with the medications and diet prescribed by your doctor.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.