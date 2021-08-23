Add This Nutrient To Your Diet And See The Wonders It Does To Your Skin

Skincare tips: A healthy diet can help you fight the premature signs of ageing

All of us want to look radiant and at the peak of our youth, even as we get older. We love taut skin that glows and feels supple to the touch. However, far from hoping to look younger in older days, most of us are worried about the premature signs of ageing. Premature ageing is a dreaded word for many of us and we would do anything to avoid it. But sometimes, we callously blame pollution for all the signs of premature ageing we see on our skin. However, pollution isn't the only cause behind the problem. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal makes it clear that fats can also affect our skin health.

Diet for healthy skin: Add enough healthy fats to diet for healthy, glowing skin

In an Instagram video, Nmami tells us that total avoidance of fats in a diet can cause premature wrinkles and spots to occur on our skin. She recommends that we move away from any such diet plan that completely avoids the intake of fats. Instead, add Omega-3 fatty acids to the meals. Some food products rich in Omega-3 are fish (mackerel, salmon, etc), nuts (walnuts) and seeds (flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, etc). According to the nutritionist, the regular intake of Omega-3 in these natural forms can help retain radiant, glowing and wrinkle-free skin. Watch Nmami's video where she talks about the benefits of Omega-3 for better skin:

Ageing of the skin is a natural process that happens due to weaker cellular activity and health deterioration caused by age. However, premature signs of ageing are mostly caused by the skin's inability to protect itself against continuous exposure to UV rays. Omega-3, in this case, can help in the protection and strengthening of skin cells.

Omega-3 rich foods also include soybeans, kidney beans, seaweed, algae, Brussels sprouts. Soybean oil also contains a good dose of this fatty acid.

So that's the way to relish some good and healthy food to retain glowing skin even as the years go by. Mix it with a regular skin routine and let the skin glow inside out.

