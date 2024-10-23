Add These Mediterranean Foods To Your Diet This Festive Season To Keep Your Diet Healthy

Chickpeas are packed with fibre and protein and help keep you full and balance blood sugar levels

The Mediterranean diet is widely regarded as one of the healthiest diets due to its focus on whole, nutrient-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, olive oil, and lean proteins like fish and poultry. Incorporating Mediterranean foods during the festive season can help maintain a healthy diet amidst indulgent feasts. These foods are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibre, which support heart health, regulate blood sugar, and aid digestion. By including these Mediterranean staples, you can enjoy festive meals while keeping your diet balanced and nutritious.

10 Mediterranean foods to add to your diet this festive season

1. Olive oil

A staple in Mediterranean cuisine, olive oil is rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. Drizzle it over salads, roasted vegetables, or even use it in place of butter for healthier festive dishes.

2. Chickpeas

Packed with fibre and protein, chickpeas can be used in hummus or added to salads for a nutrient boost. They help keep you full and balance blood sugar levels, making them perfect for festive spreads.

3. Greek yogurt

Rich in probiotics and protein, Greek yogurt promotes gut health and aids digestion. You can serve it with fruits and nuts as a dessert option or use it in dips for a healthy twist on festive sides.

4. Feta cheese

A tangy and lower-fat cheese option, feta adds flavour without excess calories. It can be crumbled over salads or roasted vegetables, offering a calcium boost and adding to the Mediterranean flair of your dishes.

5. Fish

Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel) are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and reduce inflammation. Serve baked or grilled fish as part of your festive main course to introduce a healthy, protein-rich option.

6. Tomatoes

Fresh or sun-dried, tomatoes are high in antioxidants like lycopene, which promote heart health and reduce inflammation. Incorporate them into festive salads, sauces, or even as a topping for whole-grain bruschetta.

7. Nuts

Nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios) are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a great snack or ingredient in festive dishes. They can be added to salads, used in pesto, or sprinkled over desserts for a nutritious crunch.

8. Leafy greens

High in vitamins and minerals, leafy greens support overall health. Create Mediterranean-inspired salads or sautéed greens as a side dish to provide a nutrient-packed element to your festive meals.

9. Pomegranates

With their vibrant colour and sweet-tart flavour, pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. Use the seeds to garnish salads, desserts, or even drinks, adding a festive and nutritious touch to your meals.

10. Whole grains

Whole grains are an excellent source of fibre and essential nutrients. Swap refined grains like white rice or bread for whole grains to add nutrition and maintain energy levels during festive meals.

By incorporating these Mediterranean foods, you can enjoy the festive season while keeping your meals nutritious, heart-healthy, and balanced.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.