Festive Season: 10 Tips To Help You Stay On Track With Your Diet

Explore healthier versions of traditional recipes using nutritious ingredients

During festive season, there is an abundance of sweets, savouries, fried snacks, and rich, calorie-laden foods. These are often a traditional part of the festival and widely available, making it challenging to resist indulging in them.

Eating a healthy diet helps in managing weight by controlling calorie intake and providing essential nutrients. Overindulging in unhealthy foods during Diwali can lead to weight gain and associated health problems. In this article, we share tips to help you manage your diet during festive season.

10 Strategies to help keep your diet in check this festive season:

1. Plan ahead

Create a meal plan for the festive season, including healthy and balanced meals, and stick to it. Instead of snacking on sweets and other unhealthy foods that might be in abundance, it is important to eat foods that fit your diet plan.

2. Practice portion control

Enjoying traditional sweets and snacks in moderation can still be part of a healthy diet. Practice portion control and limit consumption to avoid excessive calorie intake. Portion control is being mindful of how much you are eating and can help avoid overeating.

3. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and prevent overeating. Our brain sends similar cues for hunger and thirst. Staying hydrated can ensure you don't overeat without realising.

4. Opt for healthier alternatives

Explore healthier versions of traditional recipes using nutritious ingredients. For example, look for healthier versions of traditional festive foods, such as baked instead of fried snacks, or low-sugar desserts.

5. Prioritise whole foods

Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains in your festive meals to ensure you're getting essential nutrients.

6. Don't skip meals

Avoid skipping meals during the day to prevent overeating later. Have regular meals and snacks that are balanced and nutritious.

7. Practice mindful eating

Be present while eating and savour each bite. Avoid engaging in media or any other activity that may be distracting. Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues to avoid overeating.

8. Be active

Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine, whether it's going for a walk, dancing, or participating in festive activities. This can help burn calories and improve overall well-being. It can be difficult to stay on track when you are occupied with festivities, make sure to get some movement in whenever you can find the time.

9. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcoholic beverages can be high in calories and can hinder your progress. Enjoy in moderation or opt for healthier options such as mocktails or infused water. You should also avoid cocktails as they are often high in sugar and calories.

10. Seek support

Share your goals with friends and family, and encourage them to support your healthy eating during the festive season. Having an accountability partner can help you stay on track.

By being mindful, making conscious choices, and focusing on moderation, you can overcome the challenges and follow a healthy diet during the festive season while still enjoying the celebrations. Consistently following a healthy diet reduces the risk of developing lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and some types of cancer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.