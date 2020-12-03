Add These Iron-Rich Foods To Your Diet To Prevent Anemia

Iron deficiency anemia can lead to constant fatigue and dizziness

Highlights Iron is essential for production of red blood cells

green leafy vegetables are loaded with iron especially spinach

Vitamin C is essential for absorption of iron from the diet consumed

Iron deficiency anemia is the most common form of anemia. In this condition, the blood lacks healthy blood cells that are responsible for carrying oxygen to the body. Insufficient levels of iron in the body can lead to several issues. Weakness, fatigue, pale skin, dizziness, brittle nails, poor appetite and weakness are some common symptoms of iron deficiency anemia. Inadequate intake of iron is one of the possible causes of this type of anemia. Adding enough iron-rich foods can help prevent anemia. If you are wondering what to eat for optimum intake of iron, here's a list of iron-rich foods for you. Along with these, it is important to consume enough vitamin C for better absorption of iron from the diet consumed.

Foods rich in iron you should be eating to prevent anemia

1. Spinach

This green leafy vegetable is loaded with several essential nutrients. It is rich in iron as well. Spinach can help in weight loss, boost eyesight, enhance bone health and control hypertension. You can add spinach to salads, curries, smoothies and more.

A cup of boiled spinach can help in maintaining a healthy weight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Legumes

There are several legumes to choose from like beans, chickpeas, lentils and soybeans. These are loaded with fibre which can help in weight loss. Adding legumes to your diet will not only provide you with iron but other essential nutrients as well.

Also read: All About Anemia

3. Red meat

Red meat is also a good source of iron, protein, B vitamins and much more. You can add red meat to your diet to prevent iron deficiency anemia.

Also read: Iron Deficiency: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms; Know Treatment Options For Anemia

4. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are well known source of magnesium. But this tasty and healthy snack is also loaded with iron. According to studies, pumpkin seeds are beneficial for diabetics as well.

A healthy diet can help prevent iron deficiency anemia

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a well-known source of plant-based protein. It is a gluten-free source of iron. Quinoa is also loaded with fibre and aids in weight loss. It is also beneficial for diabetics due to a low GI score.

Also read: Anemia During Pregnancy: Symptoms, Risk Factors And Prevention Steps Every Woman Must Know

Daily requirement- Adult men (19-50 years) require 8 mg per day. On the other hand adult women (19-50 years) require 18 mg. Requirement of iron during pregnancy is little higher for healthy development of the unborn child. During pregnancy, women should consume 27 mg of iron daily.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.