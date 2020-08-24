Iron Deficiency: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms; Know Treatment Options For Anemia

You must add enough vitamin C sources to your diet for better iron absorption

Highlights Vitamin C is important for iron absorption

Anemia leads to reduces flow of oxygen to different organs

Iron deficiency anemia can lead to pale skin

Iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common types of anemia. It is a condition in which the levels of red blood cells are lower than required. Red blood cells play an important role in carrying oxygen to the body's tissue. In this type of anemia, the body is not able to produce enough haemoglobin which is responsible for enabling the red blood cells to carry oxygen. There are several possible causes of anemia. Poor diet with low levels of iron, certain medical conditions, too much loss of blood during menstruation in women or inability to absorb iron are some causes. Pregnant women are also at a higher risk.

Iron deficiency signs and symptoms

Iron deficiency anemia can go unnoticed initially. Many suffer from mild anemia but are not aware of it. But moderate to severe form can show symptoms including-

Dizziness Constant fatigue and weakness Shortness of breath Pale skin Cold hands and feet Irregular heartbeat Brittle nails Headaches Inflammation or soreness of tongue Cravings for non-nutritive substances like dirt or ice Poor appetite in children

Anemia can lead to constant fatigue and weakness

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Iron Deficiency: 4 Effective Ways To Overcome Iron Deficiency

It is advised to get blood examination done regularly to check for anemia especially if you notice any of these signs and symptoms.

Treatment for anemia

If levels are too low, the doctor will recommend supplements and treat the underlying conditions that may be contributing to this condition.

You should consume a healthy diet to prevent iron deficiency. With iron-rich foods, do not forget to add enough vitamin C to your diet as it is responsible for the absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Some foods rich in iron are- chicken, beans, pumpkin seeds, leafy greens such as spinach, raisins, and seafood.

Also read: Uncontrollable Hair Fall? Iron Deficiency Could Be The Reason: Iron Rich Foods And Other Tips for Hair Growth

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.