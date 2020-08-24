Iron Deficiency: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms; Know Treatment Options For Anemia

Iron deficiency anemia is a common form of anemia. In this condition the levels of haemoglobin are lower than normal. Here are the symptoms of iron deficiency anemia you need to know.

You must add enough vitamin C sources to your diet for better iron absorption

Highlights

  • Vitamin C is important for iron absorption
  • Anemia leads to reduces flow of oxygen to different organs
  • Iron deficiency anemia can lead to pale skin

Iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common types of anemia. It is a condition in which the levels of red blood cells are lower than required. Red blood cells play an important role in carrying oxygen to the body's tissue. In this type of anemia, the body is not able to produce enough haemoglobin which is responsible for enabling the red blood cells to carry oxygen. There are several possible causes of anemia. Poor diet with low levels of iron, certain medical conditions, too much loss of blood during menstruation in women or inability to absorb iron are some causes. Pregnant women are also at a higher risk.

Iron deficiency signs and symptoms

Iron deficiency anemia can go unnoticed initially. Many suffer from mild anemia but are not aware of it. But moderate to severe form can show symptoms including-

  1. Dizziness
  2. Constant fatigue and weakness
  3. Shortness of breath
  4. Pale skin
  5. Cold hands and feet
  6. Irregular heartbeat
  7. Brittle nails
  8. Headaches
  9. Inflammation or soreness of tongue
  10. Cravings for non-nutritive substances like dirt or ice
  11. Poor appetite in children
Anemia can lead to constant fatigue and weakness
Photo Credit: iStock

It is advised to get blood examination done regularly to check for anemia especially if you notice any of these signs and symptoms.

Treatment for anemia

If levels are too low, the doctor will recommend supplements and treat the underlying conditions that may be contributing to this condition.

You should consume a healthy diet to prevent iron deficiency. With iron-rich foods, do not forget to add enough vitamin C to your diet as it is responsible for the absorption of iron from the diet consumed. Some foods rich in iron are- chicken, beans, pumpkin seeds, leafy greens such as spinach, raisins, and seafood.

