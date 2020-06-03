Beat Iron Deficiency With These Four Ways To Boost Iron Absorption In The Body

Eating Vitamin C rich foods can improve absorption of iron in the body

Iron is an important micronutrient. It is needed for proper functioning of cells and also for a healthy immune system, brain function and muscle strength. Iron deficiency is the top most cause of anaemia. Iron is an important component of haemoglobin (Hb), which carries oxygen from lungs to transport it throughout the body. Hb represents two-thirds of the body's iron. Lack of sufficient iron means that your body will not be able to make enough of oxygen-carrying red blood cells.

Agrees nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, who recently took to Instagram to talk about ways to up your iron intake and increase its absorption in the body.

In the IGTV, Agarwal explains that tiredness and fatigue are one of the first few symptoms that the body gives when it is deficient in iron. The recommended dietary allowance for iron varies for different age groups. "Among kids, the requirement for iron is pretty much the same for boys and girls. But as you age, the requirement for iron is more among women as compared to men," says Agarwal in the video.

According to National Institutes for Health, following is the daily recommended intake of iron for kids and adults:

Infants

0 to 6 months: 0.27 mg

7 to 12 months: 11 mg

Children

1 to 3 years: 7 mg

4 to 8 years: 10 mg

Males

9 to 13 years: 8 mg

14 to 18 years: 11 mg

19 years and older: 8 mg

Females

9 to 13 years: 8 mg

14 to 18 years: 15 mg

19 to 50 years: 18 mg

51 years and older: 8 mg

During pregnancy: 27 mg

When lactating between 14 and 18 years of age: 10 mg

When lactating at older than 19 years: 9 mg

In case you have been diagnosed with iron deficiency, Agarwal recommends that you should consult your healthcare expert to know the dosage of supplements that you need to take. "But make sure that you do get your iron levels checked before starting supplements as too much of iron can be harmful for your body," she warns.

Apart from supplements, you can always meet your iron requirement by eating foods that are a good source of iron. Following is a list of iron-rich foods:

Leafy green vegetables

Liver and organ meats

Legumes

Pumpkin seeds

Quinoa

Broccoli

Tofu

Fish

Nuts and seeds

According to Agarwal, in order to ensure optimum iron intake, it is important that you consume food sources of iron every day.

Kinds of iron

Haem iron and non-haem iron are the two kinds of iron. The former can be obtained from animal food sources, while the latter can be obtained from both plants and animals. Of the two, haem iron is easier to absorb in the body, informs Agarwal.

How to improve absorption of iron in the body?

1. Vitamin C rich foods help in better absorption of iron. It captures non-haem iron and stores it in a form that the body can easily absorb. One such food combination is almonds (iron) and oranges (vitamin c). Vitamin C in orange can improve absorption of iron you get from almonds.

2. Avoid eating tea or coffee with meals as they contain tannins and caffeine which can inhibit absorption of iron in the body.

Avoid eating tea or coffee with meals to improve iron absorption from food

3. Avoid taking calcium rich foods or calcium supplements along with iron rich foods as calcium also interferes with absorption of iron.

4. Cook in iron cookware to add iron to your meals.

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

