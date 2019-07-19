Uncontrollable Hair Fall? Iron Deficiency Could Be The Reason, Know Food Sources Of Iron And Other Ways To Control Hair Fall

Hair Fall: Iron Deficiency can lead to hair fall and dry hair

Is your hair falling and giving you a lot of stress? You might have tried a lot of hair care products to deal with hair fall. But it is simply a waste of money and time. If you want to fight hair fall effectively you need to find the exact cause of hair fall. Once you know the reason behind hair fall it will become easier for you to deal with it. One common reason which most people are not aware of is iron deficiency. Iron deficiency can lead to hair fall. So you need to check your diet that you are consuming enough iron or not.

What is the relation between iron deficiency and hair fall?

Hair fall is related to iron deficiency in many ways. Iron deficiency leads to low production of hemoglobin which affects your hair as well. Hemoglobin repairs the body cells and carries oxygen which stimulates hair growth. Lack of hemoglobin leads to poor hair growth as well as hair thinning. You can also experience dry hair and lifeless hair.

How to correct it?

You can simply add iron-rich foods and control hair fall. Dietary sources will provide you enough iron to fight hair fall. You can also choose iron supplements but a balanced diet will give you results as well. Here are some good sources of iron which you can add to your daily diet.

Food sources of iron

Legumes

Legumes are loaded with nutrients and iron as well. Legumes are rich in fibre which makes it an ideal food for weight loss. You can prepare legumes in various styles. Legumes will also promote digestive health.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are one of the healthiest food options you can consume. Nuts and seeds are filling which can help you beat those hunger pangs quickly. A handful of nuts and seeds will provide you so many nutrients altogether. You will receive an ample amount of iron with nuts and seeds. Some of the nuts and seeds rich and iron are- pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, sesame seeds, cashews, pine nuts and almonds.

Vegetables

Vegetables are a great source of iron. It is advised to eat vegetables daily. Some vegetables with high iron content are spinach, mushroom, potatoes and tomato paste. Spinach is the best source of iron which is rich soluble fibre.

If you consuming a diet rich in iron, you need to make sure that you are consuming enough vitamin C. Vitamin C helps in the absorption of iron in the body. If not absorbed properly, there are no benefits of consuming an iron-rich diet. Enough vitamin C will ensure that your body is able to absorb the iron you are consuming. Lemons, oranges, kiwis, broccoli, guava and cauliflower are some good sources of vitamin C.

Other ways to control hair fall

Other than monitoring your iron intake you can follow some simple steps to deal with hair fall in a better way.

Eat a balanced diet to receive all nutrients

Massage oil to your hair on a regular basis

Choose the right shampoo and conditioner according to your hair type

Brush your hair gently and avoid brushing your hair when it is wet

Avoiding too much styling and use of heat appliances

Protect your hair from the pollution and sun when you are outside

