Are Your Iron Levels Low? Here Are 4 Easy Yet Effective Home Remedies By Twinkle Khanna To Increase Iron Levels

Iron is important for women once they begin menstruating

Iron is an important mineral for the body. Know that you are iron deficient in case you feel exhausted all day, or find it difficult to make it up to the stairs without getting winded (even though you are physically fit). This is especially true for females. Understanding the concern for lack of iron in women is writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna on Instagram. Talking about how her inbox is flooded with queries regarding ways to increase iron intake, she shared a few tips of what she does to maintain her daily iron intake.

Twinkle Khanna's take on ways to increase iron intake

In her post, Twinkle reveals a couple of dishes and meal combinations which help in maintaining her iron levels. Following are the dishes and food combos she shared:

1. Oats made with water or almond milk

2. Spelt/amaranth/quinoa

3. Chopped nuts

4. Pumpkin seeds

Twinkle writes in her post that you should try these foods for 3 months and then see how they have contributed to increased iron levels in your body.

Iron is an important component of haemoglobin, a substance in red blood cells that is responsible for carrying oxygen from lungs throughout the body. Women need more iron as they lose blood each month during their periods. Women aged from 19 to 50 need around 18 mg of iron each day, according to WebMd. Whereas, men in the same age group can do with just 8 mg of daily iron intake.

It is after menopause that a woman's daily recommended intake of iron reduces.

Lack of iron can prevent your body to make enough of red blood cells, and lead to anaemia. Iron deficiency can make you fatigued, affect the functioning of your brain and also negatively impact your immune system. Iron intake especially important for women during pregnancy. Severe iron deficiency during pregnancy can lead to preterm birth and the baby being born smaller than normal. What's more is that iron is required for healthy skin, hair and nails.

Try increasing iron intake like Twinkle and feel the difference. It is important for all the women out there!

