Anemia During Pregnancy: Symptoms, Risk Factors And Prevention Steps Every Woman Must Know

Anemia during pregnancy should be treated on time

Highlights A woman is at a higher risk of anemia during pregnancy Minor anemia can make a pregnant woman feel tired and fatigued Enough iron intake can help in controlling anemia

Pregnancy can bring multiple changes in a woman's life. These none months require utmost care to ensure proper health of the unborn baby. It is a beautiful journey of nine months. Every pregnancy is different from the other. There are different things that a woman may experience during pregnancy while others may not. Anemia can also develop during pregnancy. A woman is at a higher risk of anemia during pregnancy. A female body requires extra blood for the development of the unborn baby but if she does not consume a healthy diet rich in iron, she may experience anemia during pregnancy. Minor anemia can be controlled which make a pregnant woman feel tired and fatigued all the time. But if it is severe and not treated on time, it can lead to premature birth or low birth weight of the baby.

Symptoms of anemia in pregnancy

Detection of early symptoms can help in controlling anemia on time. It can help in reducing the possibility of any complication in pregnancy. If you experience any of these symptoms you must get yourself tested so that you can take necessary precautions on time. Symptoms of anemia during pregnancy include-

Feeling of tiredness and weakness all the time Dizziness Fatigue Irregular heartbeat Chest pain Headache Pale skin, lips and nails Shortness of breath

Risk factors of anemia during pregnancy

There are many factors which can increase the risk of anemia during pregnancy. Below are some factors which can put you at a higher risk of developing anemia.

Not enough gap between two pregnancies Not eating iron-rich foods You are pregnant with multiples Morning sickness is hitting you very frequently A history of anemia Experienced heavy period flow before getting pregnant

Extreme morning sickness can cause anemia in pregnancy

Photo Credit: iStock

Ways to prevent anemia during pregnancy

To prevent anemia during pregnancy you need to be careful about a few things and make the necessary modifications.

Add foods rich in iron to your diet Along with iron ad vitamin C as well as it helps in better absorption of iron Vitamin B12 deficiency can also be present, add supplements as per your doctor's recommendation You can get yourself tested and get iron supplements added to your diet by your doctor Also, eat a healthy and balanced diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.