Acidity Home Remedies: From Soaked Raisins To Gulkand Water, Try These For Quick Relief

Start your day with soaked raisins to prevent acidity

Acidity is a common digestive issue. It happens when there is excess secretion of acids in the stomach. It can cause a burning sensation, bad breath, stomach ache and more. It can also irritate the lining of your oesophagus. Acidity can cause a lot of discomfort. However, a few foods and remedies can help deal with acidity naturally. In a recent Instagram post, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared 3 simple tips that can help calm your stomach and reduce acidity effectively.

3 home remedies for acidity

1. Soaked raisins

Rujuta recommends starting your day with soaked raisins. In the morning, drink a glass of water and eat 5-6 soaked raisins as first thing in the morning. You need to soak these overnight.

Eating soaked raisins can also help boost digestion, lower blood pressure and boost your health in more ways than one.

2. Dahi poha

The nutritionist shares another trick that can help eliminate acidity.

For this, you need to take some poha and wash it with water so that it becomes soft. Then add some curd along with rock salt to it. Mix well and enjoy.

You can eat this between your meals that is around 11 am or between 4-6 pm.

3. Gulkand water

Gulkand is an age-old recipe that can offer you many health benefits. To get rid of acidity, take a tablespoon of gulkand and add it to a glass of water. Now this is gulkand water. You can drink this anytime, even before bed. It will also help eliminate heat from the body

One bonus tip:

The expert highlighted the importance of eating meals timely. She said that you should not stay hungry for long. "Make sure that there are no long gaps between the meals. You must listen to your body and understand the hunger signals," she said.

The nutritionist also mentioned that these remedies can help people deal with PMS symptoms, bloating and heat exhaustion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.