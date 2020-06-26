9 Foods That Can Help In Improving Lung Function

Brazil nuts are rich in selenium and can be beneficial for lung health

Taking care of your lungs has become more important than ever. A diet high in inflammatory foods, cigarette smoke and environmental toxins can damage lungs. Taking care of lungs is especially important for people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchitis to name a few. Introducing changes in diet and lifestyle can help in protecting your lungs and reduce lung damage. In this article, we are going to talk about some foods that can help in improving lung health.

Foods that can help in improving lung function

1. Apples: Regularly eating apples can help in promoting lung function. Antioxidants, flavonoids and Vitamin C may be responsible for this.

2. Turmeric: Curcumin in turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects which can be beneficial for supporting lung function.

3. Herbal teas: Ginger, turmeric, lemon, honey or cinnamon infused teas can be beneficial for improving lung function. Also, green tea contains catechins which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can be beneficial for lung function.

Drink herbal teas to improve lung health

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Red cabbage: Anthocyanins are plant pigments which give red cabbage its deep colour. Studies have found that anthocyanins can reduce decline in lung function.

5. Olive oil: Olive oil contains antioxidants, polyphenols and Vitamin E, all of which can be helpful in protecting against respiratory conditions like asthma.

6. Brazil nuts: These nuts are a rich source of selenium, a nutrient which has been found to reduce lung cancer risk and improve respiratory and immune function in people with asthma.

7. Lentils: Magnesium, iron, copper and potassium are nutrients in lentils that can help in strengthening lung function.

8. Blueberries: They provide a number of health benefits including protecting lung infection. Like red cabbage, they also contain anthocyanins like peonidin, cyanidin, malvidin, delphinidin and petunidin. They are powerful pigments that can protect lungs from oxidative damage.

9. Tomatoes: Tomatoes contain lycopene, a carotenoid antioxidant which has been shown to improve lung health. Studies have also shown that tomatoes can reduce airway inflammation in asthmatics and improve lung function in people with COPD.

Tomatoes can help in improving lung function

Photo Credit: iStock

All in all, a balanced healthy diet can be protective for lung health. Fresh fruits and vegetables, especially dark leafy greens can be beneficial for your lungs.

