8-Exercise Arms And Abs Workout Routine By Kayla Itsines: You Simply Cannot Miss This One!

This workout routine by Kayla Itsines can be done at home

Highlights You can do this arms and abs workout at the gym or at home All you need is dumbbells and a yoga mat The workout routine includes some great strengthening exercises

When it comes to fitness, Kayla Itsines knows just the right do's and don'ts. Today we talk about a vigorous abs and arms workout routine which Kayla had shared on her Instagram account. The workout routine includes a total of 8 exercises, which need to be done in 10 reps each. The idea is to do maximum rounds per exercise in order to reap maximum benefits from each exercise in the workout routine. All you need are dumbbells and a yoga mat, and you can do Kayla Itsines' workout routine at home as well.

Exercises which are included in Kayla's arms and abs workout routine are:

1. Push-ups

2. Russian twists

3. Commando

4. Tricep Kickback

5. Bent over row

6. Straight leg raises with hip lift

7. Star jumps

8. Push-ups on knees

Health benefits of Kayla Itsines' abs and arms workout routine:

1. Push-ups: We are all aware of numerous health benefits of push-ups. The exercise is amazing for building upper body strength. It also helps in strengthening lower back, core and abdominal muscles. Push-ups work on triceps, shoulders and pectoral muscles.

2. Russian twists: This is an exercise which might be slightly difficult to do as it requires body balance. Watch video to see how it is done properly. Russian twists are a great core exercise which works on the entire abdomen. The exercise improves flexibility and body balance.

3. Commando: This is another exercise which requires a great deal of body balance. Commando workouts are excellent for improving response rate of muscles and muscle precision. A successful commando workout session enables to be in better control of your body.

4. Tricep Kickback: This exercise targets the triceps and is great for sculpting and toning of arms. Tricep kickback helps trim body fat and increase overall physical strength of the body.

5. Bent over row: This is another exercise which involves great compound movement. It trains your back to be stronger and more firm. This exercise increases muscle mass and bone strength, thus decreasing risk of injury or illness.

6. Straight leg raises with leg lifts: This is a great exercise to strengthen hip muscles. It helps in improving functional strength and can be helpful in reducing belly fat as well. Doing straight leg raises with leg lifts makes the exercise more advanced, beneficial and challenging.

7. Star jumps: Star jumps or jumping jacks is an aerobic or cardio exercise which is helpful in overall toning of the body. They are helpful in burning more calories, improving coordination and building stronger muscles.

8. Push-ups on knees: This is probably a lesser challenging version of traditional push-ups. Push-ups on knees are beneficial for strengthening your upper body. Push-up on knees can help beginners slowly progress towards doing push-ups on toes.

We simply love this simple, yet engaging abs and arms workout routine by Kayla Itsines! There is no better mid-week motivation than this!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.