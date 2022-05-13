7 Fat Burning Foods You Need To Add To Your Diet

Quinoa is also high in protein, fibre and vitamins

Along with maintaining a daily workout routine, you need to be mindful of what you eat if you want to lose weight. There are various factors that influence a weight loss journey. To lose weight optimally, we must understand and research the nutritional value of the foods we eat daily. For instance, we require fats to help out body absorb various, eat proteins to boost fat burning, eat low carbs to boost weight loss, and so on. You can incorporate certain foods into your diet to help your body burn fat faster.

Here are the foods you need to add to your diet to boost fat burn:

Quinoa: if you wish to lose weight, you need to add quinoa to your diet. It works as a great alternative to rice. Quinoa is also high in protein. Protein helps us boost our energy to work out and lose weight. In addition to this protein promotes fat burn in the body. A high protein diet helps boost your metabolism and makes your burn calories quicker. Quinoa is also high in vitamin E, iron, zinc, and selenium. Lastly, quinoa acts as a versatile addition to your diet and can be used as a healthier alternative to rice. You can pair it with various Indian dishes such as chickpeas curry (chole), kidney beans curry (rajma), and so on. You can also add it to salads, a season it like cooked rice, etc. Eggs: It is no surprise that eggs are a great addition to your diet if you are trying to lose weight. It is a great source of protein and has the ability to make you feel fuller for longer. If you are following a calorie-deficit diet, eggs may be an ideal breakfast option for you. As eggs keep you feeling fuller for longer, they might stop you from unnecessary snacking. Along with this whole eggs are high in proteins and healthy fats. Our body requires healthy fats to help absorb vitamins. Green tea: Green tea is considered one of the healthiest hot beverages. It contains zero calories and is a much healthier alternative to regular tea consumed popularly in India. Green tea betters your metabolism making you lose weight faster. High metabolism enables you to burn calories faster than usual. Furthermore, one of the key elements in green tea is caffeine. Caffeine is proven to boost energy levels in the body making you feel even more energised. This may help you work out harder in the gym. Coffee: Coffee is another healthy beverage you should add to your diet if you want to burn fat. Studies have found that consuming coffee before working out can almost double the amount of fat you might burn during your workout. In addition to this, coffee also contains high levels of caffeine. Caffeine boosts energy levels in the body. Adequate coffee intake makes you feel energised mentally as well as physically. It may work as a great pre-workout if you are hesitant about protein shakes, etc. Leafy greens: Leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale, lettuce, cabbage, and so on, can be really helpful in burning fat. These vegetables are full of nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and vitamins and provide ample energy. These nutrients better your digesting abilities and also boost fat burn. Furthermore, leafy greens are very versatile. They can be cooked with other nigh-nutrient vegetables or used as a base for salads. Coconut oil: Coconuts in any form are great for the body be it coconut water, coconut sugar, and so on. Coconut oil works as a great alternative to other cooking oils. Coconut oil has proven to better metabolism and also make you feel fuller for longer. However, studies on the benefits of coconut oil on weight loss are limited. Hence, it may only be beneficial if added to a healthy diet along with a workout routine. Kidney beans: Kidney beans are considered a great protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Besides being a great meat alternative, kidney beans are also a great source of fibre and complex carbs. This makes them harder to break down while the body digests them. Hence, eating kidney beans can keep you feeling fuller for longer. In addition to this, kidney beans are very versatile, they can be eaten as Rajma, a very popular Indian dish. They can also be added to salads, prepared with Mexican food, or eaten on toast like British breakfast beans.

Finally, it is important to recognise that these foods can only boost fat burn. They may not be as effective if not consumed alongside a healthy balanced diet and a workout routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.