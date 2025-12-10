5 Simple Hacks To Naturally Lower Your Blood Pressure

With one in four adults being diagnosed with hypertension (high blood pressure), this health condition has become a significant public health concern in India. Even though people need medication to effectively lower blood pressure once they are diagnosed with hypertension, certain people with borderline high blood pressure can naturally lower their blood pressure without relying too heavily on medication. Studies have indicated that traditional medicinal plants are being used globally for hypertension management, including several species prevalent in India. Here is a list of simple hacks that can lower blood pressure naturally.

5 Science-Backed Ways To Effectively Lower Blood Pressure

Hack 1: Adopt A Heart-Healthy Diet

Consistently high blood pressure can put extra pressure on the heart's muscles and thicken the heart's arteries, leading to cardiovascular issues. Studies have documented that to keep the heart healthy, people need to adopt a diet that is rich in seasonal fruits, vegetables and whole grains. This is known as a DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet that can lower blood pressure effectively.

Another aspect that needs attention when trying to lower blood pressure is to reduce sodium intake. Studies have suggested that reducing sodium intake to levels below current recommendations and adopting the DASH diet both substantially lower blood pressure, with even greater effects when combined. Here are some tips to adopt a heart-healthy diet with ease:

Designate a time for meals by prepping them in advance

Consider utilising seasonal fruits, vegetables, nuts and cereals as part of your daily dietary routine

Make sure that the healthy food options are accessible for easy consumption

Hack 2: Be Physically Active

Even 30 minutes of daily exercise like walking, yoga or cycling can have a positive impact on blood pressure. The key lies in consistent movement for enhanced cardiovascular health benefits. Studies have documented that regular exercise can naturally lower blood pressure. Here are some simple tips to stay physically active every day:

Take the long way under the morning sun before leaving for work or school

This way, you can get the morning sun and practise brisk walking before beginning your day

Instead of relying on fancy gym equipment, set personal physical goals

Buy personal exercise equipment for quick exercise sessions whenever you have time

Hack 3: Manage Stress Effectively

Studies have suggested that deep meditation, deep breathing, and mindfulness practices can help reduce stress hormones. In turn, this can lower blood pressure and help reduce the workload on the body and its internal organs. Effective stress management is important for blood pressure management, and here are some tips you can easily implement:

Use simple stress-calming techniques to lower stress hormone levels in the body

Have a destressing routine or schedule at the end of the day

Spent time in nature, as studies have suggested that the brain goes into recovery mode when exposed to fresh oxygen

Take regular, well-planned breaks in between working or studying to maximise productivity and lower stress levels

Hack 4: Limit Alcohol And Quit Smoking

Several studies have documented that alcohol consumption, even occasionally, has the potential to raise blood pressure. The presence of nicotine in cigarettes can also have a negative impact on raising blood pressure. The main issue with alcohol and smoking is to adopt safer lifestyle alternatives that don't actively damage health, and here are some practical ways to limit consumption:

Understand the way alcohol can damage long-term health and well-being

Identify triggers and make sure to devise a practical strategy to limit exposure to alcohol and smoking

Effective stress relief strategies that don't actively harm physical and mental well-being

Hack 5: Get Enough Sleep And Rest

Studies have signalled that getting enough sleep and rest is vital to naturally lower blood pressure. People should be getting at least 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep daily, and a recent study has said that women need an extra hour of sleep due to their mental workload and emotional labour during the day. There is also a direct correlation between sleep deprivation and high blood pressure. Here are some practical tips to get enough sleep and rest daily:

Set a sleep schedule to go to bed and be awake at the same time consistently

Make sure that the sleeping environment is clean and comfortable

You can use blue or green, calming colours, in the bedroom to indicate calmness in the sleep environment

Only use the bedroom for sleeping

Ensure that screens are off and placed outside the bedroom before falling asleep

Studies have shown that people need to follow proper sleep hygiene for adequate amounts of undisturbed rest during the night

With these simple hacks, when performed consistently and over a long period of time, people can see a visible improvement in their blood pressure levels. If you want to know more, Ayurveda has a couple more hacks, like consuming herbal teas like hibiscus, chamomile, and lavender, which can benefit people who have high blood pressure. Along with consuming herbal teas, certain traditional Indian practices like yoga and pranayama can also help effectively lower blood pressure.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.