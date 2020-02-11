5 Protein-Rich Foods That Can Help You Gain Muscles And Lose Weight

Protein-rich foods can help you with weight loss as well

Highlights Quinoa is an excellent source of vegetarian protein

Soy foods are rich in protein and magnesium

Eggs are an excellent source of protein and healthy fats

If you are trying to gain muscles, then lifting weights alone will not serve the purpose. You need to take care of your nutrition is important for gaining lean muscles. Proteins, which are considered as the building block of human body, can help in building muscles. The daily recommended intake of protein is 0.8 gm per kg of body weight. This number vary depending on your physical activity, the kind of training that you are undergoing at the gym and your calorie intake. Ideally, you need higher amounts of protein if you are doing strength training regularly and want to gain muscles.

Protein-rich foods that can help you gain muscles and lose weight

Apart from helping in building muscles, protein-rich foods can also help you with weight loss. They are filling in nature and help in keeping you full for longer, thus reducing appetite and overall calorie intake.

1. Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of protein. They are considered to be an ideal inclusion in the very popular keto diet for weight loss. Most of the protein in eggs come from egg whites. Apart from protein, eggs also provide Vitamin D, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B12. Zinc, iron, selenium and copper other nutrients that eggs provide.

Eggs can help you build muscles and lose weight

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Why Eggs Are Ideal For Keto Diet: Decoding Health Benefits

2. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, nearly all the varieties that exists, are a rich source of protein. Nuts and seeds make for great snacking options. You can carry nuts and seeds along with you to work. Munching on nuts to beat in-between meals hunger pangs is a great way to increase your protein intake for building muscles.

3. Soy foods

Soy foods like soy beans are a rich source of protein. They are also rich in magnesium, Vitamin K and phosphorus. Soy foods can help growth and repair of muscles. Additionally, they are also rich in iron.

4. Quinoa

Quinoa is excellent source of vegetarian protein. One cup of quinoa contains 8 gm of protein. Quinoa is also a food with a complete amino acid profile. You can have quinoa with sauté vegetables or even chicken to increase your protein intake for building muscles.

Quinoa is a good source of vegetarian protein

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Dal Rice Benefits: Try Shilpa Shetty's Quirky Dal Rice With Twist Of Spinach And Ghee!

5. Salmon

Salmon is known to be an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids which can help in burning fat after workout. Salmon is also known to boost exercise performance, rebuild and repair torn muscles.

How to increase protein intake?

If you want to get fitter, it is important to gain lean muscle mass which can be done by eating more protein rich foods. The healthy way to increase your protein intake is by including a protein-rich food in every meal. You need to eat protein-rich foods along with healthy carbs, fibre and fat. A balanced diet is important for proper functioning of your body.

Also read: Top 4 Facts You Need To Know About High Protein Intake

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.