5 Pro Tips To Increase Hemoglobin Levels In The Body: Foods, Meal Time And More

Add iron-rich foods, vitamin C and protein to your diet to boost hemoglobin levels

Hemoglobin deficiency is a persistent health problem for many, especially women. A drop in its levels can leave you feeling exhausted or weak most of the time. The reason behind this is that hemoglobin molecules work to transfer oxygen to cells throughout the body. The oxygen you breathe gets purified in the lungs and passes into the bloodstream where hemoglobin takes it and transfer them to cells. Lesser hemoglobin content leads to a drop in the transfer of oxygen into the body cells and reduced or strained functionality of different organs.

However, there are ways to increase hemoglobin levels with good food. Ghazal Furniturewala, a nutritionist with Rujuta Diwekar says that a wholesome diet is a secret behind increased hemoglobin levels.

Follow these tips to boost hemoglobin levels

Before you jump into the cure foods, you need to know how to detect a drop in hemoglobin in the body.

Hemoglobin levels may be low if:

Skin is getting dull or acne-prone.

Hair quality is deteriorating and getting frizzy. Hair fall, too, can be a symptom.

Moodiness persists for a long. This is because brain cells aren't receiving adequate oxygen to function properly.

Breathlessness and tiredness take over after small tasks.

Nausea and headache become routine problems.

Periods show too much bleeding or no bleeding for months.

What to do for better hemoglobin levels?

Hemoglobin comprises an iron and a protein part. Therefore, solely focusing on an iron-rich diet won't work. The diet must also provide the body with vitamins B12 and C, protein and a lot of nutrients. Here are 5 tips:

Avoid long meal gaps: Keep gaps of 2-3 hours because long gaps reduce iron absorption. Don't kill hunger with tea, coffee, fried snacks, cigarette or tobacco.

Stay away from laxatives: They clean the intestines but also wash out good gut bacteria. Hence, B12 assimilation drops, hemoglobin levels drop, oxygen in the body reduces and fat-burning metabolism slows down.

Soak, sprout and cook your pulses: Pulses are a source of proteins, minerals and nutrients. Soak and sprout them overnight to increase nutrient content. Cook them in any desired way.

Eat amla: Its vitamin C content is important for hemoglobin levels. However, avoid amla juice or pills. Eat the fruit or its pickle or murabba.

Choose uncultivated seasonal vegetables: Just spinach won't help increase iron levels. Choose diverse green vegetables that are in season. These also provide various micronutrients.

It's very important to take measures to improve hemoglobin levels in the body. So, pay due attention to your diet, as it plays play a huge role in the synthesis and maintaining an optimum level of hemoglobin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.