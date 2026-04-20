5 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Raising Your Cortisol Levels

Cortisol, often referred to as the stress hormone, plays a crucial role in various bodily functions, including regulating metabolism, controlling blood sugar levels, and managing inflammatory responses. Produced by the adrenal glands, cortisol is essential for maintaining energy levels and helping the body navigate stressors. While short-term spikes in cortisol are protective, chronically high levels can lead to a host of health problems, including weight gain, high blood pressure, sleep disturbances, and even anxiety and depression. Elevated levels can also increase the risk of muscle and bone loss, heart disease and weakened immunity. However, many routine habits can keep your cortisol levels stuck in a high-alert state without you realising it.

Here are five daily habits that you might not realise are raising your cortisol levels, along with some tips for managing these effects.

5 daily habits that spike cortisol levels

1. Skipping breakfast

Skipping breakfast can lead to increased cortisol production. When you skip breakfast, your body perceives it as a stressor, leading to elevated cortisol levels to mobilise energy reserves. This heightened state can have negative effects throughout the day, including increased appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods.

Aim to start your day with a balanced breakfast that includes protein, healthy fats, and whole grains. This helps stabilise blood sugar levels and reduces the stress response.

2. Overusing caffeine

While many rely on caffeine to kickstart their day or stay alert, excessive consumption can lead to increased cortisol levels. Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system and can create a stress response even in the absence of physical stressors. Regular large doses may leave you feeling jittery or anxious, further aggravating cortisol production.

You should limit caffeine intake to moderate levels and try to substitute with herbal teas or decaffeinated beverages. If you do indulge, consider having caffeine earlier in the day to allow your body time to metabolise it before bed.

3. Chronic sleep deprivation

Quality sleep is essential for maintaining balanced cortisol levels. When you don't get enough sleep or have poor sleep quality, your body experiences stress, resulting in the overproduction of cortisol. Sleep deprivation can set off a cycle where elevated cortisol makes it even harder to fall asleep, leading to more stress and fatigue.

Prioritise sleep by establishing a consistent sleep schedule, creating a calming bedtime routine, and optimising your sleep environment. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night.

4. Neglecting physical activity

Regular exercise is known to have numerous health benefits, including reducing stress and promoting a healthy weight. However, neglecting physical activity or engaging in overly intense workouts without adequate recovery can lead to elevated cortisol levels. Your body may respond to intense exercise as a stressor, resulting in a temporary spike in cortisol.

Incorporate a mix of moderate exercise and relaxation techniques, such as yoga or walking. Listen to your body and allow sufficient time for recovery between intense workouts.

5. Constantly checking your phone

In the hyper-connected world, it's easy to be glued to your devices. Constant notifications and social media updates create a low-level constant stress that can contribute to higher cortisol levels. The pressure to respond and stay connected can lead to mental fatigue and increased anxiety.

Set boundaries for phone usage by establishing tech-free times, especially during meals and before bed. Engage in activities that promote mindfulness, like reading a book or taking a walk without distractions.

While cortisol is a vital hormone for responding to stress, elevated levels can have detrimental effects on your health. By being aware of these five daily habits that can lead to unexpected increases in cortisol, you can take proactive steps in managing stress and promoting overall wellness. Implementing small changes in your daily routine can lead to a healthier lifestyle and better stress management, ultimately leading to improved physical and mental well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.