46-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With Multi-Vessel Heart Disease Recovers Quickly After Advanced Robotic Surgery

For 46-year-old Karthik (name changed) from Hosur, chest pain and breathlessness came as an unexpected interruption to an otherwise active life. As a land promoter, he was accustomed to a busy schedule and wanted to return to work as soon as possible. When investigations revealed significant coronary artery disease, he knew he needed treatment, but he was equally clear about how he wanted to recover.

A Challenging Diagnosis

Karthik had recently begun experiencing chest pain accompanied by breathing difficulty. He visited a nearby hospital, where further evaluation revealed coronary artery disease involving two vessels with significant disease requiring surgical intervention.

Just when he was deciding the type of treatment to opt for, Karthik unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. He was advised to recover before returning for treatment.

Three weeks after his recovery from COVID-19, Karthik visited Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road on September 17, 2026, upon his friend's suggestion, where he consulted Dr. Thiruthani Kumaran MM, Lead Consultant - Robotic and Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Vascular Surgery at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road and discussed various surgical options. Given Karthik's age, active lifestyle and expectations regarding recovery, robotic cardiac surgery was considered a suitable approach after assessing his clinical and anatomical suitability.

"The patient's anatomy, including the condition of the peripheral blood vessels and major arteries, must be evaluated before considering a robotic approach. The key is careful patient selection and choosing the right approach. Significant calcification in the ascending aorta can also influence whether a patient is a suitable candidate for robotic surgery," said Dr. Kumaran.

For Karthik, the combination of his clinical profile, anatomy and expectations made robotic surgery a suitable option. He underwent robotic cardiac surgery using the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, one of the most advanced robotic platforms available in India.

Unlike conventional minimally invasive cardiac surgery, where the surgeon operates through smaller incisions but still performs the procedure directly with surgical instruments, robotic surgery provides enhanced visualisation and instrument control. The da Vinci Xi system allows the surgeon to operate with greater precision within the confined space of the chest. This can contribute to reduced tissue trauma and pain, potentially supporting a faster recovery in appropriately selected patients.

On September 22, 2026, the surgery went smoothly, with no reported complications. By the second day after surgery, Karthik had been shifted out of the intensive care unit and was progressing well. By the third day, he was ready for discharge, a rapid recovery following major cardiac surgery.

For Karthik, the early recovery was particularly meaningful because getting back to his normal routine was one of his priorities from the beginning.

"Two days after cardiac surgery, Karthik was out of the ICU and shifted to the ward. 3 days later, he was discharged and within 3 weeks, he was back to work. After around a week, he consulted me for follow-up and everything was fine," said Dr. Kumaran.

"I was initially quite afraid to opt for robotic cardiac surgery. But, after speaking with Dr. Kumaran, I decided to proceed. After the surgery, which went on for 4 to 6 hours, I felt very clear the next day and was even able to get down from my bed and walk. I look forward to getting back to my normal routine," said Karthik.

His journey highlights that for robotic cardiac surgery, technology alone does not determine the outcome. The right patient, appropriate surgical planning and an experienced surgical team are equally important.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.