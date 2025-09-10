44% Diabetics Remain Undiagnosed, Globally; Why Delayed Diagnosis Is A Big Concern

A recent study highlights that a significant portion of the world's population with diabetes is undiagnosed. According to the analysis, about 44 per cent of the world's diabetics were undiagnosed in 2023. The study, published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal, shows that 43.6 percent of India's diabetic population was diagnosed with the condition in 2023, representing an increase of about 14 percent in diagnosis rates since 2000.

The data also highlights that many people who are aware of their condition are still not getting optimal treatment. Additionally, undiagnosed cases face a higher risk of long-term complications from the disease.

Delayed diagnosis and the increased burden

Delayed diagnosis of diabetes can lead to significant health concerns. When diabetes goes undiagnosed, individuals may experience extremely high sugar levels, which can result in both acute and long-term complications. When left uncontrolled or undiagnosed for prolonged periods, diabetes can have a serious impact on vital organs over time. This damage often occurs without obvious symptoms, making early detection crucial.

"Delayed diagnosis of diabetes can have serious consequences. Extremely high sugar levels may cause acute complications such as rapid weight loss, fatigue, and increased risk of infections, while even mild or moderate undetected diabetes can silently damage vital organs like the eyes, kidneys, and heart," said Dr Srinivas Munigoti, Consultant - Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru

"On the other hand, early diagnosis and timely treatment are proven to reduce these risks and protect long-term health," Dr Munigoti added.

Importance of early detection

1. Reduces complication risk

Undiagnosed diabetes can result in serious health complications. Over time, high blood glucose levels can damage blood vessels and nerves, leading to complications such as cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, vision problems, and neuropathy. Early diagnosis can help mitigate these risks.

2. Helps manage the condition

Timely diagnosis allows individuals to manage the condition through lifestyle changes, medication, or insulin therapy. It also helps diabetics become aware of their eating habits and understand the impact of the foods they consume on their blood sugar levels.

3. Improved quality of life

Prompt diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve an individual's quality of life. It helps in managing symptoms that can interfere with daily activities, such as fatigue, increased thirst, and frequent urination.

How to diagnose diabetes

1. Know your risk

Recognising individual risk factors such as obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, family history of diabetes, age 45 or older, or having had gestational diabetes can prompt earlier testing.

2. Regular screenings

Regular blood glucose screenings are recommended, especially for individuals at higher risk or those with prediabetes.

"Diabetes can be easily detected through simple blood tests such as fasting blood sugar and glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c)," advised the expert.

3. Identify the symptoms

Being vigilant about symptoms such as unusual thirst, frequent urination, extreme fatigue, blurred vision, and slow-healing sores can help identify the condition sooner.

Eating a healthy diet, staying physically active, and maintaining a healthy weight help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. If you think you or your loved ones may have diabetes, watch out for symptoms and seek medical help immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

