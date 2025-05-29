40-Year-Old Dies Of Covid-19 At Chandigarh Hospital; How Dangerous Is The New Covid Variant?

India is witnessing a steady uptick in Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks. A total of 1,010 active covid cases have been reported in the country. A 40-year-old patient succumbed to the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), according to an official statement.

"Yesterday, a patient came. He was diagnosed with Covid-19. Today, he died at around 4 in the morning...He was 40 years old and belonged to Firozabad, UP. He was suffering from some respiratory problems and fever, then he was referred here from Ludhiana... We have made an isolation ward. We suspect more people to come here suffering from COVID...The variant has not been identified yet...Right now, it is preliminary," GMCH Medical Superintendent GP Thami said.

While covid cases are rising rapidly in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that current variants in circulation are showing mild symptoms similar to the Omicron strain.

According to the government data, Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases at 430. Other states with notable case counts include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), and Karnataka (47).

Covid cases in China and other part of the world

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that the new Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 has triggered a sharp rise in hospitalisations across China and has also been detected in the United States.

Reports suggest that Hong Kong has reported 81 severe cases and 30 deaths linked to the variant in just four weeks, particularly in individuals aged 65 and above.

Health experts in the US suggest that NB.1.8.1 may not cause severe illness, however, it is spreading faster than other variants.

About NB.1.8.1

NB.1.8.1 is a descendant of the Omicron family. It is a highly contagious strain that can contribute to mild to moderate illness.

Symptoms of NB.1.8.1 are quite similar to those of other omicron variants. Infected individuals have reported fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, fatigue, and runny nose.

