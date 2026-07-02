Lowri Denman, a 42-year-old woman from the UK, experienced a shocking health incident in 2010 when she passed a meter-long tapeworm while using the bathroom at a restaurant. Although initial reports indicated normal results, she faced more serious health issues later on. In 2011, she suffered her first seizure, prompting further medical investigation. She was diagnosed with neurocysticercosis, and doctors discovered 38 parasites in her brain, according to BBC.

How did this happen?

Lowri had travelled to India in 2007 for a three-month trip. According to a BBC report, doctors believe she contracted the infection during this visit.

Lowri avoided meat during the trip to avoid food poisoning. However, she unknowingly ate pork that contained microscopic tapeworm eggs, which caused the parasitic infection known as neurocysticercosis.

Following the discovery of the tapeworm, Lowri began experiencing severe headaches, seizures, and psychosis over the years due to the 38 parasites in her brain.

"The doctor sat me down and said, 'Right, okay, we've looked at your scans, and we've found 38 parasites in your brain.' My mum and I were just in shock, jaws on the floor, like, what on earth, what is that?" Lowri told BBC.

Initially, she was on anti-parasitic drugs and steroids. Subsequent scans revealed large swellings around the parasites in her brain, causing confusion, numbness, and tingling in her body. Eventually, she had to quit her job and move in with her father. During this time, she experienced paranoia, psychosis, severe anxiety, and panic attacks. She also spent 6 months in a neuropsychiatric hospital. After years of treatment, Lowri returned to work in 2022.

What is neurocysticercosis?

According to the World Health Organisation, neurocysticercosis is a preventable parasitic infection of the central nervous system caused by the pork tapeworm Taenia solium. Tapeworm infection of the central nervous system is a leading cause of epilepsy worldwide. The disease develops when tapeworm larvae travel through the bloodstream and lodge in brain tissues, forming fluid-filled sacs called cysts.

Taeniasis is an intestinal infection caused by adult tapeworms. If it is not treated, it can lead to a more severe condition known as cysticercosis, which occurs when T. solium larvae invade various body tissues. When these larvae accumulate in the central nervous system, muscles, skin, and eyes, it results in neurocysticercosis - the most severe form of this disease and a frequent cause of seizures around the world.

Causes and transmission

According to WHO, humans can become infected by consuming undercooked pork or water contaminated with tapeworm eggs, as well as through poor hygiene practices. Eating undercooked pork can introduce an intestinal tapeworm, which can then spread to the brain.

Symptoms

Symptoms depend heavily on the number of cysts, their size, their specific location in the brain, and the intensity of the body's immune reaction. While many people remain asymptomatic for months or years, symptomatic individuals commonly experience:

Seizures

Chronic headaches

Cognitive decline

Neurological deficits

Altered mental state

Treatment

Treatment for neurocysticercosis is highly individualised and typically involves a combination of strategies, including antiseizure medications, corticosteroids, antiparasitic medicines, and surgical interventions.

In Lowri's case, the parasites calcified in her brain and didn't require surgery. The treatment killed the eggs and parasites, which eventually calcified. Since 2017, she has not experienced a seizure but will need to remain on epilepsy medication for the rest of her life.

Her consulting doctor, Dr. Brendan Healy, mentioned that Lowri was a once-in-a-career patient.

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