3 Simple Steps To Keep Your Gut Health In Check

Probiotics and prebiotics can help in improving gut health

Highlights A healthy gut can help you have a stronger immunity

It can help in preventing indigestion

Practice mindful eating for a healthy gut

Gut health is more important than you think it is. The food you eat is ultimately broken down in the gut, so that it can enter the blood stream and provide nutrient to the body. A healthy gut is directly proportional to a healthy digestive system. A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells which can help in warding off infection causing bacteria, viruses and fungi. Also, the gut and brain are connected through chemicals and neurotransmitters that control feelings and emotions. Serotonin, for instance, is the neurotransmitter which contributes to feelings of happiness.

"What you eat can determine how you feel, act and even behave. Hence, keeping your gut happy is very important!" writes clinical nutritionist Ishi Khosla in her Instagram post.

She recommends three simple steps to keep your gut health in check

1. Plan ahead

Make it a habit to plan your day with respect to food, peak hunger time and exercise. Address nutritional deficiencies and consume a nourishing balanced diet. Practice mindful eating and avoid binge-eating and sugary foods. Maintaining a food diary can help you with all this.

Also read: 5 Tips To Improve Gut Health And Absorption Of Nutrients From Food

2. Consume sufficient protein

Kholsa recommends that you should eat protein twice a day. Pair them vegetables in order to improve your gut health.

Consume sufficient protein to keep your gut health in check

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Eat gut-protective foods

Your diet should include plenty of raw or cooked vegetables, fruits, nuts and sprouts. At least one meal of the day should include this food group. Eat foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics like yogurt, curd, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, etc.

Also read: 5 Keto-Friendly Probiotics To Prevent Digestion Problems During Summer

Apart from these tips, it is also important to get adequate sleep and exercise regularly. Chew your food properly and avoid gulping down food. Limit intake of deep fried food to just once a week. These two practices can help in preventing indigestion, acidity, gas and bloating.

(Ishi Khosla is a practicing clinical nutritionist, columnist and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.