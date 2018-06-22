16:8 Diet Found Effective For Weight Loss, Know All About This Diet

Highlights
For this research, 23 obese people were chosen. They followed the 16:8 diet for a period of 12 weeks. At the end of this period, their results were compared with the results of people who ate normally. During the fasting hours, they were only allowed water, black coffee and diet soda. But during their eating hours, the participants could eat whatever they wanted. Results showed a modest level of weight loss in the obese participants and their blood pressure also dipped. It was also found that these people consumed 350 lesser calories as compared to the control group. Fair enough, isn't it?
How does the 16:8 diet work?
The 16:8 diet is the most common form of intermittent fasting. People on this diet observe two different types of windows; eating window and fasting window. Both these windows can be changed according to individual preferences; 16:8 can also be 18:6 or 20:4. Experts say that eating and fasting in windows help your body process the nutrients in your food and burn the additional calories. One of the best things about this diet is that it brings your body in the sweet state of ketosis. Ketosis is a state when your body starts to burn fat faster. The way to ketosis is either fasting or reducing the consumption of carbs (low-carb diet or keto diet). This is when your body starts breaking fats to make energy. In intermittent fasting, your body starts depleting glucose at a faster rate and that speeds up the process of running on energy produced by fat.
What to eat on a 16:8 diet?
While the 16:8 diet allows you to eat anything you want during your eating window, it is important for you to be responsible enough and stick to health boosting foods. You need not cram foods throughout the 8 hours. Instead, eat in regular intervals and look for foods which will help you burn fat and retain essential nutrients at the same time. Eggs, nuts, dairy, fruits, vegetables, beans and lean meat, all sorts of food can be included in the diet.
Are there any health benefits of 16:8 diet?
The best part about 16:8 diet is that it is not all about weight loss. There are a number of health benefits associated with this diet. From a lower risk of cancer and heart diseases to improved mental health. Research suggests that people on this diet are more productive during the fasting hours and do not focus on distractions like what to eat. They have the opportunity to channel their energy in the right direction and engage in other beneficial tasks of the day.
So if you are on a weight-loss spree, the 16:8 diet is a must-try!
