10 Workout Tips To Ensure Exercise Boosts Your Brain Health

Activities that require brain regions responsible for motor skills & cognitive function are encouraged

Exercise is extremely beneficial for your physical health. It also boosts your brain health greatly. By following the workout tips mentioned below, you can support your brain health and cognitive function while improving your overall physical fitness.

Here are 10 workout tips that can help boost your brain health:

1. Aerobic exercise

Engaging in aerobic exercises like running, swimming, or cycling increases blood flow to the brain, delivering more oxygen and nutrients, which can enhance cognitive function. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week.

2. Strength training

Strength training builds muscle mass and increases levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports brain health and cognitive function. Incorporate strength training exercises, such as weightlifting or bodyweight exercises, into your routine at least two days per week.

3. High-intensity interval training (HIIT)

HIIT involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief periods of rest. It can improve cardiovascular fitness, increase BDNF levels, and enhance cognitive performance. Include HIIT workouts, such as sprints or circuit training, 1-2 times per week.

4. Mindfulness practices

Mindfulness meditation and yoga can reduce stress, lower levels of cortisol (a stress hormone that can impair cognitive function), and improve mood. Incorporate mindfulness practices into your routine for 10-20 minutes each day.

5. Coordination exercises

Activities that require coordination, balance, and agility, such as dancing or martial arts, stimulate brain regions responsible for motor skills and cognitive function. Add coordination exercises to your workouts, aiming for 2-3 sessions per week.

6. Cross-training

Variety in your workouts challenges different parts of the brain and prevents boredom. Mix up your routine by incorporating a combination of aerobic exercise, strength training, flexibility exercises, and balance activities.

7. Regular physical activity

Consistency is key to reaping the cognitive benefits of exercise. Make physical activity a regular part of your routine, aiming for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

8. Social engagement

Exercising with others can provide social support, motivation, and a sense of belonging, all of which are beneficial for brain health. Join a fitness class, sports team, or exercise group to stay socially connected while working out.

9. Challenging workouts

Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone with challenging workouts can stimulate brain plasticity and enhance cognitive function. Gradually increase the intensity, duration, or complexity of your workouts to continue challenging your brain.

10. Adequate rest and recovery

Rest is essential for allowing your brain and body to recover from exercise-induced stress and to consolidate learning and memory. Ensure you get enough sleep each night and incorporate rest days into your workout schedule to prevent burnout and optimise brain health.

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.