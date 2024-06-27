10 Ways Consuming Garlic Boosts Your Health

Garlic promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and has antimicrobial properties

Garlic, scientifically known as *Allium sativum*, is a plant widely used as a flavourful ingredient in cooking and has been valued for its medicinal properties for centuries. It contains sulphur compounds, such as allicin, which contribute to its distinctive smell and many of its health benefits. Consuming garlic daily can be beneficial due to its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Regular garlic intake is also linked to improved cardiovascular health. Keep reading as we discuss ways in which consuming garlic can benefit your health.

10 Ways consuming garlic can enhance your health:

1. Boosts immune system

Garlic contains allicin, which has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help fight infections and support the immune system. Strengthened immune response reduces the frequency and severity of colds, flu, and other infections.

2. Reduces blood pressure

Garlic stimulates the production of nitric oxide, which helps relax blood vessels, and allicin inhibits angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE), both of which reduce blood pressure. Lower blood pressure reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney problems.

3. Lowers cholesterol levels

Garlic can reduce total and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while slightly increasing HDL (good) cholesterol due to its sulphur compounds. Improved cholesterol profile lowers the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and strokes.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

The sulphur compounds in garlic stop inflammatory pathways and reduce the production of pro-inflammatory compounds. Reduced inflammation alleviates symptoms of chronic inflammatory diseases like arthritis and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

5. Antioxidant effects

Garlic contains antioxidants like flavonoids and selenium that neutralise free radicals, protecting cells from oxidative damage. Reduced oxidative stress lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

6. Improves bone health

Garlic can increase oestrogen levels in females, which helps maintain bone density, and its anti-inflammatory properties also support bone health. Improved bone density reduces the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, especially in postmenopausal women.

7. Enhances athletic performance

Garlic can improve exercise performance by reducing exercise-induced fatigue and enhancing endurance, likely due to its ability to improve oxygen utilisation. Better athletic performance and reduced fatigue improve overall physical fitness and energy levels.

8. Detoxifies heavy metals

The sulphur compounds in garlic can bind to heavy metals in the body, facilitating their excretion and protecting organs from toxicity. Reduced heavy metal toxicity lowers the risk of organ damage, especially in the kidneys and liver.

9. Supports digestive health

Garlic promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and has antimicrobial properties that can combat harmful pathogens in the gut. Improved gut microbiome and reduced gastrointestinal infections enhance digestion and nutrient absorption.

10. May have anti-cancer properties

Certain compounds in garlic have been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells and induce apoptosis (cell death) in various cancer types. Potential reduction in cancer risk and slowed progression of certain cancers, contributing to overall longevity and health.

Incorporating garlic into your diet, whether raw, cooked, or in supplement form, can help you take advantage of these health benefits. It's important to note that while garlic has many health-promoting properties, it should be consumed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.