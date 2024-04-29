10 Immunity Boosting Foods For Summer

Leafy greens are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like iron and folate

Immunity-boosting foods are those that contain nutrients, antioxidants, and other compounds that support and enhance the function of the immune system. The immune system is our body's defence mechanism against pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms.

By consuming foods that provide the necessary nutrients and compounds, we can help strengthen our immune response and improve our ability to fend off infections and illnesses. Read on as we share a list of immunity-boosting foods you can add to your summer diet.

Best immunity-boosting foods for summer:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is known to enhance the production of white blood cells, key players in the immune system's defence against infections. Additionally, their refreshing nature helps in staying hydrated during hot weather.

2. Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants like flavonoids, which help reduce oxidative stress in the body and support immune function. They also contain vitamin C and fibre, aiding in overall health and digestion, which can be particularly beneficial during summer when digestion might be sluggish due to the heat.

3. Watermelon

Watermelon is not only hydrating but also a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as the antioxidant lycopene. Lycopene has been linked to improved immune function and may help protect against certain diseases.

4. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, as well as minerals like iron and folate. These nutrients support various aspects of immune function, including the production of antibodies and the maintenance of healthy skin and mucous membranes.

5. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds like allicin, which have antimicrobial properties and may help combat infections. Consuming garlic regularly may also help regulate immune responses and reduce inflammation, making it an excellent addition to summer meals.

6. Ginger

Ginger has long been used in traditional medicine for its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce inflammation, alleviate nausea, and support digestion, all of which are beneficial for overall health, especially during summer when digestive issues are common.

7. Yogurt

Yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that helps maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is crucial for immune function. Probiotics also support digestive health and may reduce the risk of infections by enhancing the body's natural defences.

8. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Regular consumption of turmeric may help modulate the immune system's response to infection and reduce the severity of inflammatory conditions.

9. Green tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, powerful antioxidants that have been shown to enhance immune function and protect against infections. Drinking green tea regularly may also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and certain types of cancer.

10. Coconut water

Coconut water is naturally hydrating and contains electrolytes like potassium, magnesium, and calcium, which are essential for maintaining proper immune function and overall health. It's a refreshing beverage option for staying hydrated during hot summer days.

Consuming them regularly, especially during the summer months when the body may be more susceptible to dehydration and heat-related stress, can help strengthen the immune system and enhance overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.