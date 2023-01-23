With Winter Diseases In Full Swing, Add These Immunity Boosting Foods To Your Routine

Kadha is immunity-boosting drink prepared by combining a lot of beneficial herbs and spices

Our eating tastes also have a tendency to change as winter approaches. We are more likely to eat deep-fried, junk food, and sugary foods during the colder months because our bodies must work harder to generate heat to stay warm. Winter also reduces our body's ability to fight off viruses and bacteria, increasing our risk of getting the flu and various infections of the respiratory system, among others.

In order to shield our bodies from a variety of winter ailments, it's critical to provide them with the proper nutrition. A combination of citrus fruits, protein-rich foods, and various winter herbs and spices can help protect from numerous illnesses during the weather. Here are some delicious and immunity-boosting foods you must add to your winter diet.

Add these immunity-boosting foods to your diet this winter:

1. Masala tea

A hot cup of masala tea on the horizon makes winter instantly palatable. This mixture has added health advantages from tulsi leaves, ginger, and clove. A daily cup of masala tea helps ease sore throats and strengthen the immune system to fend against viral diseases like fever and colds. Although it is consumed in India all year round, it is perfect for immunity-boosting in winter.

2. Panjiri

Panjiri is a powdery dish that is a concoction composed of a large number of spices that may boost your immune system. Both children and adults will love it. Don't skimp on the nuts and dry fruits in this dessert because they greatly enhance the flavour. Panjiri acts as a great homemade dessert as it provides guilt-free indulgence.

3. Haldi milk

One of the most popular winter beverages is turmeric milk, which is renowned for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. It keeps you warm and cozy throughout the chilly winter months and helps to strengthen immunity. It also has anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory qualities. It may also fasten recovery from injuries.

4. Masala jaggery

A wintertime favourite that we can never have enough of is gur or jaggery. Antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium found in jaggery help boost your immunity naturally. Masala gur is an intriguing dish that has the health benefits of numerous superfoods, including jaggery, ghee, ginger, and others.

5. Kadha

One of the first winter beverages, Kadha has undergone a few modifications over the years. This herbal combination drink, which contains turmeric, cumin seeds, cinnamon, honey, and other specific herbs, effectively prevents colds and coughs. You prepare it by combining all these herbs and spices with water and boiling it for a few minutes. Once boiled, strain the spices and consume this hot water packed with flavour and nutrients.

6. Black pepper in tea

The most potent spice, black pepper, provides a variety of health advantages. It also adds flavouring to the food, it also functions as a preservative, and raises body temperature. Black pepper improves the body's white blood cells, which strengthens the immune system. One of the many constituents in this potent spice is piperine, which not only protects cells but also improves intestinal health.

Make sure to add these nutritious foods to your diet to make sure your health stays in check through winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.