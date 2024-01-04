Add These Immunity-Boosting Drinks To Your Winter Diet To Stay Fit

Chai infused with immunity-boosting herbs and spices can help boot our immunity

Certain drinks can help boost our immunity in winter by supplying essential nutrients and antioxidants. In this article, we share a list of drinks you can add to your winter diet for better immunity and share their benefits and recipes.

9 Immunity-boosting drinks to add to your diet this winter:

1. Ginger turmeric tea

Ginger and turmeric have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that stimulate immune responses, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health. Grate the ginger root and add it to boiling water. Let it simmer for 5 minutes. Strain the liquid into a cup and add turmeric, honey, and lemon juice. Stir well and enjoy.

2. Green smoothie

This green smoothie is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that enhance the immune system and protect against infections. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Adjust the consistency by adding more almond milk if needed.

3. Citrus blast juice

Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity, aiding in the production of white blood cells, and strengthening the immune system. Squeeze the juice of all the citrus fruits into a glass. Add a pinch of salt for flavour. Stir well and consume.

4. Beetroot carrot juice

Beetroot and carrots are a great source of vitamins A and C, iron, and antioxidants, which help strengthen the immune system and improve overall health. Wash and chop all the ingredients. Blend them together until smooth. Strain the juice into a glass and serve.

5. Herbal tea with elderberry

Elderberry is known for its antiviral properties and is often used to relieve cold and flu symptoms. It helps support the immune system and prevent infections. Boil the water and add the dried elderberry and chamomile. Let it steep for 10 minutes. Strain the liquid, add honey for taste, and enjoy.

6. Spiced apple cider

Cinnamon and cloves possess antimicrobial properties that can help fight off infections and strengthen the immune system. In a small saucepan, heat the apple juice along with the cinnamon stick, cloves, orange slice, and nutmeg. Let it simmer for 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and serve hot.

7. Matcha green tea latte

Matcha green tea is packed with antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins that support the immune system and promote overall well-being. Heat the almond milk in a saucepan. Add matcha green tea powder and sweeten with honey or maple syrup. Whisk well until frothy. Pour into a cup and enjoy.

8. Pineapple and kiwi smoothie

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that aids in digestion and has anti-inflammatory properties. Kiwi is a rich source of vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system. Blend all the ingredients together until smooth. Adjust the consistency as desired. Serve chilled.

9. Homemade almond milk

Almonds are rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and support a healthy immune system. Soak the almonds in water overnight. Drain and rinse them. Blend the almonds with fresh water until smooth. Strain the mixture using a cheesecloth or nut milk bag. Sweeten, if desired, and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

It's important to maintain a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle overall to adequately support the immune system, not solely relying on drinks.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.