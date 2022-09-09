Immunity: Best Ways To Incorporate Immunity-Boosting Foods In Your Diet

Immunity-Boosting Foods: Turmeric and cinnamon milk is a great immunity-boosting beverage

Eating healthy is extremely essential to make sure our bodies receive the nutrients it needs. In addition to this, following a healthy diet also ensures our bodies can protect themselves from any infections, diseases, etc.

Our immune system helps protect us from disease-causing pathogens, etc. We can boost our immunity by consuming certain foods. In this article, we discuss how you can incorporate different immunity-boosting foods into your diet.

1. Immunity tea

Immunity tea can be prepared by combining various immunity-rich foods. These foods can be green tea, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, etc. Ginger is believed to be healthy because it possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. People can use green tea as an alternative to black tea or coffee as it only has a minor level of caffeine. The immune system may be enhanced by drinking it.

2. Wellness milk

Wellness milk is extremely common in India and other parts of southern Asia. Traditionally you combine turmeric in warm milk. You can further increase the immunity of their drink by incorporating cinnamon. The immune system may respond better after consuming turmeric. This is a result of the properties of the turmeric component curcumin.

3. Immunity smoothie

An immunity-boosting smoothie can be prepared by combining refreshing immunity-boosting foods. For example, you can combine berries, spinach, turmeric, etc. Anthocyanin is a type of flavonoid found in blueberries. It has antioxidant characteristics that can strengthen one's immune system.

4. Healthy dessert

Dark chocolate is one of the healthier sweet foods. Theobromine, an antioxidant found in dark chocolate, may strengthen the immune system by shielding the body's cells from free radicals. The body generates free radicals when it digests food or comes into contact with contaminants. Free radicals can harm the cells in the body and may be a factor in causing diseases.

5. Healthy garnish

There are various foods that might be used as a garnish. For example, coriander leaves, mint leaves, nuts, and seeds. Seeds in particular work as great garnishing and can be served with sweet as well as savoury dishes. An antioxidant called vitamin E is abundant in seeds. Vitamin E strengthens the immune system in a similar manner to other antioxidants. It achieves this by combating free radicals, which can harm cells.

6. Citrus wake-up juice

Most individuals immediately go for vitamin C when they develop a cold. The reason for this is that it strengthens your immune system. White blood cells, which are essential for battling infections, are thought to be produced more frequently when vitamin C is present. Vitamin C levels are high in almost all citrus fruits. You can prepare it by combing various refreshing citrus fruits into a juice.

7. Yogurt snack cup

Yogurt might boost your immune system and aid in disease prevention. You can sweeten plain yogurt on your own with some honey and wholesome fruits. Choose brands of yogurt that have been fortified with vitamin D since it can also be a fantastic source of this nutrient. Vitamin D is thought to strengthen our body's natural defenses against sickness and aid in immune system regulation.

In conclusion, consuming immunity-boosting foods may be way easier than you might think. All these foods boost our immunity and can incorporate into our daily diet effortlessly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.