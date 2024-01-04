10 Fad Diet Tips You Shouldn't Follow In 2024

Opting for a balanced, varied, and whole-foods-based diet is a healthier approach

Following fad diet tips can negatively affect our health by leading to nutrient deficiencies, imbalances, muscle loss, weakened metabolism, and an unhealthy relationship with food. Read on as we discuss what diet tips you shouldn't follow in 2024.

10 Fad diet tips you shouldn't follow moving forward:

1. Eliminating entire food groups

Many fad diets encourage eliminating entire food groups, such as carbohydrates or fats. Instead, opt for a balanced and varied diet that includes all food groups in moderation. Restricting certain nutrients can lead to nutrient deficiencies and imbalances.

2. Juice cleanses and detox diets

These diets promote solely consuming fruit or vegetable juices for a period, claiming to detoxify the body. However, they can be low in essential nutrients and lack protein and fibre. Choose whole fruits and vegetables, along with a well-balanced diet, to support a healthy detoxification system.

3. Cutting out gluten without medical necessity

Unless diagnosed with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, there's no need to avoid gluten entirely. Instead, focus on whole grains and incorporate a diverse range of nutrients into your meals.

4. Rapid weight loss through extreme calorie restriction

Crash diets that involve severe calorie restrictions can result in rapid weight loss initially but are unsustainable and can lead to muscle loss, nutrient deficiencies, and a slowed metabolism. Instead, aim for gradual and sustainable weight loss through a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

5. Food combining for better digestion

Some fad diets suggest specific combinations of foods for optimal digestion. However, the human body is designed to digest various types of foods simultaneously. Prioritise a diet rich in whole foods, fibre, and probiotics to support a healthy digestive system.

6. Skipping meals, particularly breakfast

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, is often promoted as a way to reduce calorie intake. However, it can lead to overeating later in the day and negatively affect energy levels and focus. Instead, consume balanced meals throughout the day, including a nutritious breakfast.

7. Overconsumption of protein

Excessive protein intake, as advocated by some fad diets, can strain the kidneys and liver and potentially lead to nutrient imbalances. Consume the recommended amount of protein based on your individual needs and incorporate plant-based protein sources for variety.

8. Excessive reliance on supplements

Fad diets often promote excessive reliance on supplements for quick results. However, whole foods should be the primary source of nutrients, and supplements should only be used when necessary and under medical guidance.

9. Eliminating fats entirely

Some diets recommend avoiding fats completely. However, healthy fats, such as those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil, are essential for overall health and should be included in moderation.

10. Promoting extreme calorie counting

Focusing solely on calorie counting can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food. Instead, prioritise mindful eating, listen to hunger and fullness cues, and choose nutrient-dense foods to support overall health.

Opting for a balanced, varied, and whole-foods-based diet, along with regular physical activity, is a healthier approach to maintaining a sustainable and nourishing lifestyle. Consulting a registered dietitian can provide personalised guidance and support on improving dietary habits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.