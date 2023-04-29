Woman Alleges Gang-Rape By 5 Men In Gurgaon, Files Police Case

The Gurugram police said they are investigating the allegation

A 24-year-old woman called here for job from West Bengal was allegedly gang raped several times by at least five men in Chakkarpur area, police said on Saturday.

An acquaintance had brought her to Gurugram a year ago on the pretext of getting her a job.

According to the complaint she lodged at Sector 29 Police Station, the man however pushed her into prostitution and she was gang raped by more than five men.

She also alleged that those men also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the rape.

"As per the complaint, an FIR was registered last night and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said Nitish Aggarwal, DCP, East.

Police have booked an FIR under sections 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 370 A (exploitation of a trafficked person), and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC.

The officer investigating the case said the woman is changing her statement frequently and they are trying to verify her claims.

