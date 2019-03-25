Two More Arrested For Mob Attack On Gurgaon Family On Holi

A video of the mob attack on the Gurugram family was posted on social media.

Two more people were arrested today in connection with the assault on a family in Gurgaon on Holi, raising the total number of arrest to three.

Dhirender alias Dhire and Amit were arrested around 2 am, the police said. They were part of the mob that attacked the family with hockey sticks and iron rods over a game of cricket on Thursday evening.

The incident captured on phone went viral on social media drawing flak for the police.

The family, belonging to a minority community, alleged that the attackers kept hitting them while demanding that they "go to Pakistan". According to Gurgaon Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shamsher Singh, one of the victims was thrashed with sticks and iron rods until he lost consciousness.

"We were playing cricket outside the house after Holi when two people tried to stop us. He told us to go to Pakistan and play. When my uncle objected, they slapped him. They even beat my three-year-old child with a cricket bat. What would make people assault an innocent child like this?" one of the family members asked NDTV.

ACP Singh said a case has been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including attempted murder.

The incident was condemned by opposition parties. "Is this the New India that Modi wishes to create -- filled with hate and violence?" the Congress tweeted, urging Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take stringent action against the attackers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cited the incident to claim that things are getting progressively worse under the BJP government. "Hitler would do this for power too. His goons used to beat people up, used to murder people. And the police would register cases against the people who were beaten up," he tweeted.

With inputs from PTI

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.