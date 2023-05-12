Watch: Speeding Porsche Catches Fire After Hitting Tree In Gurugram

Both the occupants of the car were reportedly in an inebriated state.

A speeding sports car collided with a divider and hit a tree before bursting into flames here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at around 4 am near Sector 27 on Golf Course Road. Both the occupants of the car, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, managed to flee before the vehicle caught fire, they said.

According to police, the driver of the Porsche 911 sports car bearing Chandigarh registration number was speeding and lost control of the vehicle. The occupants were headed towards Sikanderpur from Sector 56.

"The car collided with a divider, crossed over to the other side, and hit a tree before going up in flames," a police officer said.

A firefighting team doused the fire in half an hour, police said, adding efforts are on to nab the owner and the duo riding the car at the time of the accident.

Later in the day, a city-based businessman approached the police, saying his son was driving the car at the time of the accident. He claimed that the crash occurred as his son was trying to save a dog that suddenly came in front of his car.

