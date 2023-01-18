Delhi Radiologist Dials Online Number, Loses Rs 25,000 In Honey Trap

The accused were let off on bail after joining the investigation, police said

A radiologist was forced to pay Rs 25,000 allegedly after being honey-trapped in Sector 40 here, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that during interrogation, the accused revealed that the victim, a radiologist of a Delhi-based hospital, had contacted them by searching their numbers online as he was seeking a "call girl".

After finalising the deal, they reached the location shared by the complainant, and accompanied by a woman.

The complainant met them and after he sat in their car, they got Rs 25,000 transferred from him through his e-wallet. Later, they also demanded Rs 10,000 after threatening the radiologist to implicate him in a rape case. When he refused, they fled leaving him on the roadside, police said.

The incident took place on January 7, but the FIR was registered only on Tuesday.

The four accused, identified as Pawan, Mohit, Sunil and Deepshika, were nabbed on Wednesday evening. They reverted the money transferred from the e-wallet of the mobile of the radiologist.

The accused were let off on bail after joining the investigation, police said.

Earlier, the radiologist, in his complaint, had alleged that he was on foot at road near his house on the night of January 7 around 9 pm when a white car without a number plate stopped just near him.

He said the car occupants forced him to sit in the vehicle and soon after transferred Rs 25,000 in an unknown account through his e-wallet.

They also threatened him and demanded another Rs 10,000 more and later fled away after leaving him on the roadside, police said citing the radiologist's account of the incident.

After confirmation of the transaction, an FIR was registered on Tuesday against unidentified accused under sections 365 (kidnap), 384 (extortion), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 40 police station on Tuesday and the four accused were nabbed.

"We are verifying the facts over the claim of the accused. The accused were arrested and let off on bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway", said inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Sector 40 police station.

