"Won't Protect Anyone...": Siddaramaiah On Karnataka 'Honey Trap' Row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has vowed action against anybody found guilty of 'honey trapping' state lawmakers and told the Assembly "there is no question of protecting anyone..."

But Siddaramaiah also took a swipe at the opposition, led by the BJP, for raking up the issue despite having been assured by the Home Minister, G Parameshwara, of a high-level inquiry.

The BJP had demanded an inquiry by the CBI.

The comments came amid ruckus in the House Friday after MLAs from the opposition BJP - including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka - shouted 'down, down' slogans and overran the Well of the House.

They did so CDs they claimed had proof of various 'honey trap' attempts.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a mass of legislators surrounding the Speaker with pieces of paper flying about. As the video panned out, a disgruntled Siddaramaiah was seated in his chair.

The House was subsequently adjourned for 15 minutes.

All of this happened after the Chief Minister spoke. The opposition lawmakers demanded an immediate response from the state government, including ordering an independent inquiry led by the judiciary.

Siddaramaiah had, however, hit back, saying, "The government has a responsibility to ensure those guilty under the law are punished. If (Cooperation Minister KN) Rajanna filed a complaint... then a high-level investigation will be conducted, as assured by the Home Minister."

"Bringing up the matter again, after this assurance, is unnecessary."

"Regardless of who is behind the 'honey trap', it is wrong," the Chief Minister said, also throwing in a rural analogy to advice, it appeared, against throwing out the baby with the bath water.

"Just because an ox has been tied up does not mean the entire shed should be locked up... Rajanna did not mention names. Had he done so, action could have been taken."

"There is no question of protecting anyone in this case," Siddaramaiah repeated.

The BJP's R Ashoka, however, pointed out that allegations of 'honey trap' attempts had not been made solely by Congress leaders. "It is not the issue of one party... it is a big conspiracy against legislators who are working for the people, and some are doing this with a clear, hidden agenda."

The 'honey trap' controversy in Karnataka broke Thursday after Mr Rajanna, who is known to be close to the Chief Minister, claimed to have been the target of a failed attempt.

"There is a talk a minister from Tumkuru was the victim of a 'honey trap'. There are only two from Tumkuru... one is me and the other is the Home Minister," he told the Assembly, before dropping his bombshell - that 48 legislators, across party lines, had been targeted over the past years.

"This is not a new discussion... There are people on both sides, and now my name is also being taken. I appeal to the Home Minister to investigate this matter thoroughly. If needed, I am ready to file a complaint myself. At least we should know who is the 'director' and who is the 'actor'."

Last week, reports said two women were arrested for allegedly honey trapping a BJP leader in Tumakuru district. BJP leader Annappa Swamy had alleged that a woman had befriended him on Facebook and later, he was blackmailed with their intimate videos.

With input from agencies

