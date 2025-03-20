Honey Trap Attempt On Karnataka Minister, Home Minister Promises Probe



A honey trap was attempted on a minister of Karnataka, but it did not succeed, the state's PWD (Public Works Department) Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said. State Home Minister G Parameshwara said a high-level investigation will be held into the matter.

"There were two attempts (on a minister), but they weren't successful," Mr Jarkiholi told reporters after the matter was raised in the state assembly yesterday by former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar.

Mr Jarkiholi added that this was not the first time this has happened in Karnataka and called for a non-partisan fight against it.

"It has been happening for the last 20 years. Every party Congress, BJP, and JDS, is a victim of this," the minister said, underscoring that politics should not involve such tactics. Some people exploit such situations for political gains, and it should be stopped, he said.

"In the earlier governments too, there were victims of honey trapping. Some names were heard. Now our people's (Congress) names are heard, if it happens in the future too, it won't be surprising. This must end," he added.

As for the current incident, he said he has spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the home minister. "We have demanded that a complaint be filed and an investigation be done... We have told the victim to come forward and file a complaint, only then it can be investigated and the truth will come out," he said.

Mr Jarikholi's admission, though, came as a shot-in-the arm for the BJP, which has slammed the Congress and demanded a probe.

"Satish Jarkiholi is one of the most senior leaders. He is one of the most prominent leaders. If he has made a statement, then it must be true," said senior BJP leader CT Ravi.

"Who is the kingpin of honey trapping? The one making the allegation is not a common man but a senior leader of the Congress government... So, a serious investigation should be conducted into this matter. I request the Chief Minister to form a special team to investigate this matter," he added.

Former BJP minister V Sunil Kumar had raised the issue in the assembly on Wednesday during a debate on the law and order situation, accusing the Congress government of running a "honey-trap factory". He demanded that the state home department investigate the issue.

Last week, reports said two women were arrested for allegedly honey trapping a BJP leader in Tumakuru district. BJP leader Annappa Swamy had alleged that a woman had befriended him on Facebook and later, he was blackmailed with their intimate videos.