Mob Of 200 Attacks Mosque In Gurugram, Threaten Worshippers

No arrests were reported till Thursday evening in the incident. (Representational)

A mob of more than 200 people ransacked a mosque in a village in Gurugram, assaulting people who were praying inside and threatened to expel them from the village.

Police have registered an FIR in the incident that happened in Bhora Kalan village Wednesday night, but no arrests were reported till Thursday evening.

According to a complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, Bhora Kalan village has only four houses of Muslim families.

He said that the ruckus began Wednesday morning, when a mob comprising about 200 people reportedly led by Rajesh Chauhan alias Babu, Anil Bhadoria, and Sanjay Vyas surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the namazis with expulsion from the village.

"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us," the Subedar said in his complaint, according to police.

By the time police reached, the accused had fled.

Police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot which may belong to someone part of the attacking mob, officials said.

Following Mohammad's complaint, an FIR was registered against Rajesh Chauhan, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and several others under charges of rioting, trying to cause religious strife, and unlawful assembly at Bilaspur Police Station.

"As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said senior police officer Gajender Singh, the investigating officer.

