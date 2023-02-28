Gurugram Man Sexually Assaults, Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, Arrested: Cops

The boywent to play in a park on Sunday but did not not return home, police said.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a minor boy here, police said on Monday.

The accused, a native of Bihar, had also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to mislead the 10-year-old boy's family, they said.

The body of the boy along with the knife used to kill him was recovered from a garbage dump in Manesar, police said.

The boy's father received a ransom call where the caller asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh to get the boy back, police said.

After a case was registered, several police teams, including crime units, swung into action and arrested the accused after zeroing ion his location by tracking his mobile phone, police said.

"He revealed that he offered the child a ride on his bike. He then sexually assaulting the child by taking him to an isolated area. To ensure that the child does not tell anything, he killed him by slitting his throat with a knife. He dumped the body body in a garbage dump and covered it with a blanket. He tried mislead the police and make it look like a kidnapping case by demanding ransom from the family," police said.

We have taken him on a one-day police remand after being produced in a city court and are questioning him, a senior police officer said.