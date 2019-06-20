Leopard Electrocuted To Death In Gurgaon Village, Found Tangled Over Tree

Leopards sometimes stray to the village in search of prey, according to Sabir Ali, a villager. Ten leopards have died in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the last four years.

Gurgaon | | Updated: June 20, 2019 17:28 IST
The leopard was found hanging from a high-voltage wire, tangled over a tree, in Mandawar village.


Gurgaon: 

A leopard died in a Haryana village after it came into contact with high-tension electric wire, a wildlife official said on Thursday.

The leopard was found hanging from a high-voltage wire, tangled over a tree, in Mandawar village, situated in the foothills of the Aravalli range of mountains, on Thursday morning.

The villagers informed the police and wildlife department, said Sunil Raghav.

"We have sent the carcass for post-mortem and further investigation is on," said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Shyam Sunder Kaushik. 

Leopards sometimes stray to the village in search of prey, according to Sabir Ali, a villager. Ten leopards have died in Gurgaon and Faridabad in the last four years.

